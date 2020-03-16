Artificial Intelligence in Cybersecurity Market Offering Innovative Solutions at CAGR of 22.3% from 2019 to 2030

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/16/2020 -- Market Industry Reports (MIR) has published a new report titled "Artificial Intelligence in Cybersecurity Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019–2030." According to the report, the global artificial intelligence in cybersecurity market is estimated to account for over US$ 8.5 billion in 2019. It is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of ~22.3% from 2019 to 2030.



Top Players:



Some of the prominent market players include Intel Corporation, NVIDIA Corporation, IBM, SAMSUNG, Xilinx, Micron Technology, Inc., Cylance (BlackBerry Limited.), F-Secure, LexisNexis Risk Solutions, and Sift, among others.



Scope of the Report



The growth of the AI in cybersecurity market can be attributed to several factors which have led to the wide-scale adoption of these services by large enterprise and SMEs. The rising number of cyber-attacks due to the growing trend of digitalization coupled with increasing adoption of cloud-based services is further anticipated to fuel the demand for AI in cybersecurity. To obtain better insights regarding the market scenario, prominent players are increasingly focusing on the development of novel technologies, providing updates and simultaneously offering innovative solutions to ensure the sustainability of different solutions. For instance, IBM provides IBM QRadar, a cloud-based security solution to identify unknown threats. QRadar helps to automatically identify the top threats and reduce the risk of cyber-attacks.



Market Segmentation:



By Technology



Machine Learning

Natural Language Processing

Others



By Application



Risk & Compliance Management

Data Loss Prevention

Antivirus/Antimalware

Identity & Access Management

Security & Vulnerability Management

Others



Regional Analysis:



North America is expected to account for the largest market size in the AI in cybersecurity market during the forecast period. This large market share can be attributed to various factors such as robust economic infrastructure in the region and the increasing business demand for various security services. Moreover, the region is also one of the early adopters of AI and consists of several noteworthy market players.



Table of Contents



INTRODUCTION



Market Definition

Market Classification

Geographic Scope

Years Considered for the Study: Historical Years – 2016 & 2017; Base Year – 2018; Forecast Years – 2019 to 2030

Currency Used



RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

Research Framework

Data Collection Technique

Data Sources

Secondary Sources

Primary Sources

Market Estimation Methodology

Bottom Up Approach

Top Down Approach

Data Validation and Triangulation

Market Forecast Model

Limitations/Assumptions of the Study



ABSTRACT OF THE STUDY



MARKET DYNAMICS ASSESSMENT

Overview

Drivers

Barriers/Challenges

Opportunities



About Market Industry Reports

Market Industry Reports is at the forefront of innovation to address the worldwide industry trends and opportunities. We identified the caliber of market dynamics & hence we excel in the areas of innovation and optimization, integrity, curiosity, customer and brand experience, and strategic business intelligence through our research.



