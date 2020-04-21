Artificial Intelligence in Cybersecurity Market Stand out as the Biggest Contributor to Global Growth 2030 - NVIDIA Corporation, IBM, SAMSUNG, Xilinx, Micron Technology

Artificial Intelligence in Cybersecurity Market 2019 By Emerging Growth Rate, Application, Market Share And Forecast To 2030
New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/21/2020 -- Market Industry Reports (MIR) has published a new report titled "Artificial Intelligence in Cybersecurity Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019–2030." According to the report, the global artificial intelligence in cybersecurity market is estimated to account for over US$ 8.5 billion in 2019. It is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of ~22.3% from 2019 to 2030.
Top Players:
Some of the prominent market players include Intel Corporation, NVIDIA Corporation, IBM, SAMSUNG, Xilinx, Micron Technology, Inc., Cylance (BlackBerry Limited.), F-Secure, LexisNexis Risk Solutions, and Sift, among others.
Scope of the Report
The growth of the AI in cybersecurity market can be attributed to several factors which have led to the wide-scale adoption of these services by large enterprise and SMEs. The rising number of cyber-attacks due to the growing trend of digitalization coupled with increasing adoption of cloud-based services is further anticipated to fuel the demand for AI in cybersecurity. To obtain better insights regarding the market scenario, prominent players are increasingly focusing on the development of novel technologies, providing updates and simultaneously offering innovative solutions to ensure the sustainability of different solutions. For instance, IBM provides IBM QRadar, a cloud-based security solution to identify unknown threats. QRadar helps to automatically identify the top threats and reduce the risk of cyber-attacks.
Market Segmentation:
By Technology
Machine Learning
Natural Language Processing
Others
By Application
Risk & Compliance Management
Data Loss Prevention
Antivirus/Antimalware
Identity & Access Management
Security & Vulnerability Management
Others
Regional Analysis:
North America is expected to account for the largest market size in the AI in cybersecurity market during the forecast period. This large market share can be attributed to various factors such as robust economic infrastructure in the region and the increasing business demand for various security services. Moreover, the region is also one of the early adopters of AI and consists of several noteworthy market players.
