Artificial Intelligence in Diabetes Management Market Business Opportunities 2025 - Top Companies Are Apple, Diabnext, Glooko, Google, IBM

Ontario, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/31/2020 -- Artificial Intelligence in diabetes management is an automotion system which employs a computer system that gathers data, understands, reasons, and learns how the information effects outcomes over time.That the system ingests massive amounts of information?both structured and unstructured data?such as databases that have categorical variables, health records, and the scientific lexicon in research papers all of which is ingested and processed to make connections and then draw conclusions through a process of learning over time to increase in accuracy.



The global Artificial Intelligence in Diabetes Management market was xx million US$ in 2018 and is expected to xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2019 and 2025.



This report studies the Artificial Intelligence in Diabetes Management market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2018 and forecast data 2019-2025; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter's Five Forces Analysis.



Segment by Key players:

- Apple

- Diabnext

- Glooko

- Google

- IBM

- Tidepool

- Vodafone



Segment by Type:

- Case-based Reasoning

- Intelligent Data Analysis



Segment by Application:

- Glucose Monitoring Devices

- Diagnostic Devices

- Insulin Delivery Devices

- Other Devices



Segment by Regions:

- North America

- Europe

- Asia Pacific

- Latin America

- Middle East & Africa



Table of Content:



1. Executive Summary



2. Assumptions and Acronyms Used



3. Research Methodology



4. ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE IN DIABETES MANAGEMENT Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.1.1. Market Taxonomy

4.1.2. Market Definition

4.2. Macro-Economic Factors

4.2.1. Industry Outlook

4.3. ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE IN DIABETES MANAGEMENT Market Dynamics

4.3.1. Market Drivers

4.3.2. Market Restraints

4.3.3. Opportunity

4.3.4. Market Trends

4.4. ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE IN DIABETES MANAGEMENT Market - Supply Chain

4.5. Global ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE IN DIABETES MANAGEMENT Market Forecast

4.5.1. ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE IN DIABETES MANAGEMENT Market Size (US$ Mn) and Y-o-Y Growth

4.5.2. ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE IN DIABETES MANAGEMENT Market Size (000' Units) and Y-o-Y Growth

4.5.3. ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE IN DIABETES MANAGEMENT Market Absolute $ Opportunity



5. Global ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE IN DIABETES MANAGEMENT Market Analysis and Forecast by Type

5.1. Market Trends

5.2. Introduction

5.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Type

5.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Type

5.3. ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE IN DIABETES MANAGEMENT Market Size and Volume Forecast by Type

5.3.1. Fabricated Frame

5.3.2. Tube and Coupler

5.3.3. Mobile

5.3.4. Pole

5.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Type

5.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Type



6. Global ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE IN DIABETES MANAGEMENT Market Analysis and Forecast by Application

6.1. Market Trends

6.2. Introduction

6.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Application

6.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Application

6.3. ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE IN DIABETES MANAGEMENT Market Size and Volume Forecast by Application

6.3.1. Personal Decoration

6.3.2. Commercial Decoration

6.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Application

6.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Application



7. Global ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE IN DIABETES MANAGEMENT Market Analysis and Forecast by Sales Channel

7.1. Market Trends

7.2. Introduction

7.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Sales Channel

7.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Sales Channel

7.3. ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE IN DIABETES MANAGEMENT Market Size and Volume Forecast by Sales Channel

7.3.1. Manufacturer/Distributor/Service Provider

7.3.2. Aftermarket

7.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Sales Channel

7.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Sales Channel



8. Global ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE IN DIABETES MANAGEMENT Market Analysis and Forecast by Region

8.1. Market Trends

8.2. Introduction

8.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Region

8.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Region

8.3. ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE IN DIABETES MANAGEMENT Market Size and Volume Forecast by Region

8.3.1. North America

8.3.2. Latin America

8.3.3. Europe

8.3.4. Asia Pacific

8.3.5. Middle East and Africa (MEA)

8.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Region

8.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Region

8.6. Global ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE IN DIABETES MANAGEMENT Demand Share Forecast, 2019-2029



Continued……



