Artificial Intelligence in Diagnostic Market Set to Take Giant Positive Leap: VUNO Inc, Imagen Technologies, GE Healthcare, AliveCor

The Major Players Covered in Artificial Intelligence In Diagnostic Market Report: Zebra Medical Vision Ltd (Israel), Riverain Technologies (United States), Siemens Healthineers AG (Germany), Neural Analytics, Inc. (Japan), IDx Technologies Inc. (United States), VUNO Inc (South Korea), Imagen Technologies, Inc.(United States), GE Healthcare (United States), AliveCor, Inc. (United States),



Scope of the Report of Artificial Intelligence In Diagnostic:

The presentation of AI platform is assessed to lift the clinical determination development by scaling up medical care administrations across the globe. It is projected to deliver improved patient safety, outcome scrutiny, and data assortment. Progressions in data analytics are considered to upsurge the growth in the healthcare artificial intelligence industry during the upcoming years. Artificial Intelligence In Diagnostic has the potential to transform medicinal diagnostics. In addition to detection of early illness and even the chance of prevention, it can improve the workflow of radiologists by stimulating delivery time and automatically prioritising urgent cases. An enormous amount of data is produced each year in the healthcare sector and ever-increasing volume of big data has created the requirement to implement artificial intelligence technology to handle this data resourcefully. Artificial intelligence has transformed the arena of healthcare by planning treatment plans, supporting monotonous tasks, drug discovery and medication supervision. It is likewise viably used for medical services information association by gathering, normalizing and storing data.



Market Trends:

The growing potential of AI-based tools for elderly care



Opportunities:

Rising need for improvised healthcare services due to imbalance between health workforce and patients



Market Drivers:

The influx of large and complex healthcare datasets

Growing need to reduce healthcare costs

Rising need for diagnostic costs reduction



Challenges:

Concerns regarding data privacy



The titled segments and sub-section of the Artificial Intelligence In Diagnostic market are illuminated below:

by Technology (Machine Learning, Natural Language Processing, Context-Aware Computing), Component (Software, Hardware, Services), End User (Hospitals & Healthcare Providers, Patients, Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology Companies, Healthcare Payers, Others (ACOS and MCOS))



Regional Analysis for Worldwide Artificial Intelligence In Diagnostic Market:

- APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)

- Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Belgium, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)

- North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

- South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)

- MEA (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa)



