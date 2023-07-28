Artificial Intelligence in Education Market Is Booming Worldwide : Fishtree, Jellynote, Querium, Learning

NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/28/2023 -- Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Global Artificial Intelligence In Education Market Insights, to 2028" with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study, you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market-associated stakeholders. The growth of the Artificial Intelligence In Education market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.



Major players profiled in the study are:

IBM (United States), Microsoft (United States), Bridge-U (United Kingdom), , DreamBox Learning (United States) , Fishtree (United States), Jellynote (France), Jenzabar (United States) , Knewton (United States), Metacog (United States), Querium Corporation (United States) , Google (United States) , AWS (United States), Cognizant (United States), Carnegie Learning (United States), Century-Tech (United Kingdom), Cognii (United States), Elemental Path (United States), Liulishuo (China), Nuance Communications (United States) , Osmo (United States)



Scope of the Report of Artificial Intelligence In Education

Artificial intelligence (AI) in education involves the use of automation devices and techniques to support teachers and students with their education. Considering the effectiveness of AI and need to increase the skills among teachers and students are bolstering the demand for AI in education sectors as smart classes has started to become the new norms in education. AI also provides personalized help to learners and finds weakness, if any, in classroom with an aim to take corrective action. Various time consuming non-teaching processes such as marking, grading, exam seating arrangements and similar others activities can be done with an ease using AI.



The Global Artificial Intelligence In Education Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Application (Virtual Facilitators and Learning Environments, Intelligent Tutoring Systems (ITS), Content Delivery Systems, Fraud and Risk Management, Student-initiated Learning, Others (education data management, job recommendation, and training and development)), End Users (Educational Institutes, Educational Publishers, Others (Massive Open Online Courses (MOOCs), Virtual Learning Environments (VLEs), Computer-based Tests, Adaptive Learning, and immersive learning)), Deployment Type (Cloud, On-premises), Technology (Deep Learning and Machine Learning, Natural Language Processing (NLP)), Component (Solutions (Software tools and Platforms), Services (Professional services and Managed services))



Market Opportunities:

- Growing Investment in Education Sectors

- Rising Number of Smart Class Based Education System



Market Drivers:

- Growing Adoption of AI in Educational Sectors

- Ability of AI to Improve Knowledge and Experience of Teachers as well Students



Market Trend:

- Availability of Intelligent Tutoring Systems (ITS) Based on AI Technology

- Growing Adoption of Chatbots

- Focus on Automation in Education



What can be explored with the Artificial Intelligence In Education Market Study?

- Gain Market Understanding

- Identify Growth Opportunities

- Analyze and Measure the Global Artificial Intelligence In Education Market by Identifying Investment across various Industry Verticals

- Understand the Trends that will drive Future Changes in Artificial Intelligence In Education

- Understand the Competitive Scenarios

- Track Right Markets

- Identify the Right Verticals



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Artificial Intelligence In Education Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Artificial Intelligence In Education market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Artificial Intelligence In Education Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges & Opportunities of the Artificial Intelligence In Education

Chapter 4: Presenting the Artificial Intelligence In Education Market Factor Analysis, Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region/Country 2016-2021

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Artificial Intelligence In Education market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by Manufacturers/Company with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions (2023-2028)

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source



Finally, Artificial Intelligence In Education Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies.



