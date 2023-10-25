NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/25/2023 -- Latest Study on Industrial Growth of Global Artificial Intelligence In Education Market 2023-2028. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Artificial Intelligence In Education Market. The report contains different market predictions related to revenue size, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary and SWOT analysis.



Definition:

Artificial Intelligence (AI) in education refers to the use of AI technologies and techniques to enhance and transform the learning and teaching processes. It involves the application of machine learning, natural language processing, and other AI methods to create intelligent systems that can support and personalize education in various ways. These systems can adapt to individual learners, provide real-time feedback, automate administrative tasks, and facilitate the development of more effective and engaging educational content. The goal of AI in education is to improve educational outcomes, increase access to quality education, and make the learning experience more efficient and tailored to individual needs.



Artificial Intelligence In Education Market Growth Opportunities:

Rising Number of Smart Class Based Education System

Growing Investment in Education Sectors



Artificial Intelligence In Education Market Drivers:

Ability of AI to Improve Knowledge and Experience of Teachers as well Students

Growing Adoption of AI in Educational Sectors



Artificial Intelligence In Education Market Challenges:

Intricacy Involved in Integration of various Systems

Lack of Skills of Teachers and Students to Get Acquainted with AI-enabled Technology



Artificial Intelligence In Education Market Trends:

Growing Adoption of Chatbots

Focus on Automation in Education

Availability of Intelligent Tutoring Systems (ITS) Based on AI Technology



The following fragment talks about the Artificial Intelligence In Education market types, applications, End-Users, Deployment model etc. A thorough analysis of Artificial Intelligence In Education Market Segmentation: by Application (Virtual Facilitators and Learning Environments, Intelligent Tutoring Systems (ITS), Content Delivery Systems, Fraud and Risk Management, Student-initiated Learning, Others (education data management, job recommendation, and training and development)), End Users (Educational Institutes, Educational Publishers, Others (Massive Open Online Courses (MOOCs), Virtual Learning Environments (VLEs), Computer-based Tests, Adaptive Learning, and immersive learning)), Deployment Type (Cloud, On-premises), Technology (Deep Learning and Machine Learning, Natural Language Processing (NLP)), Component (Solutions (Software tools and Platforms), Services (Professional services and Managed services))



As the Artificial Intelligence In Education market is becoming increasingly competitive, it has become imperative for businesses to keep a constant watch on their competitor strategies and other changing trends in the Artificial Intelligence In Education market. Scope of Artificial Intelligence In Education market intelligence has proliferated to include comprehensive analysis and analytics that can help revamp business models and projections to suit current business requirements.



