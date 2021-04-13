Artificial Intelligence in Education Market to See Booming Business Sentiments : Microsoft, DreamBox Learning, Jellynote

Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/13/2021 -- Artificial Intelligence In Education Market Forecast 2021-2026 report provides insight of the Industry masking all vital parameters along with Drivers, Market Trends, Market Dynamics, Opportunities, Competitive Landscape, New Challenge Feasibility Evaluation, Artificial Intelligence In Education Market Share via Region, Analysis and Guidelines on New mission Investment. Industry report also provides previous 5 Year History with a basic summary of the business together with definitions, classifications, applications and business chain structure.



Major Players in This Report Include,

IBM (United States),Microsoft (United States),Bridge-U (United Kingdom), ,DreamBox Learning (United States) ,Fishtree (United States),Jellynote (France),Jenzabar (United States) ,Knewton (United States),Metacog (United States),Querium Corporation (United States) ,Google (United States) ,AWS (United States),Cognizant (United States),Carnegie Learning (United States),Century-Tech (United Kingdom),Cognii (United States),Elemental Path (United States),Liulishuo (China),Nuance Communications (United States) ,Osmo (United States)



Definition

Artificial intelligence (AI) in education involves the use of automation devices and techniques to support teachers and students with their education. Considering the effectiveness of AI and need to increase the skills among teachers and students are bolstering the demand for AI in education sectors as smart classes has started to become the new norms in education. AI also provides personalized help to learners and finds weakness, if any, in classroom with an aim to take corrective action. Various time consuming non-teaching processes such as marking, grading, exam seating arrangements and similar others activities can be done with an ease using AI.



The Global Artificial Intelligence In Education Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Application (Virtual Facilitators and Learning Environments, Intelligent Tutoring Systems (ITS), Content Delivery Systems, Fraud and Risk Management, Student-initiated Learning, Others (education data management, job recommendation, and training and development)), End Users (Educational Institutes, Educational Publishers, Others (Massive Open Online Courses (MOOCs), Virtual Learning Environments (VLEs), Computer-based Tests, Adaptive Learning, and immersive learning)), Deployment Type (Cloud, On-premises), Technology (Deep Learning and Machine Learning, Natural Language Processing (NLP)), Component (Solutions (Software tools and Platforms), Services (Professional services and Managed services))



What's Trending in Market:

Availability of Intelligent Tutoring Systems (ITS) Based on AI Technology

Growing Adoption of Chatbots

Focus on Automation in Education



Challenges:

Lack of Skills of Teachers and Students to Get Acquainted with AI-enabled Technology

Intricacy Involved in Integration of various Systems



Opportunities:

Growing Investment in Education Sectors

Rising Number of Smart Class Based Education System



Market Growth Drivers:

Growing Adoption of AI in Educational Sectors

Ability of AI to Improve Knowledge and Experience of Teachers as well Students



- North America: U.S., Canada, Mexico

- South America: Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, Costa Rica

- Europe: U.K., Germany, Italy, France, Netherlands, Belgium, Spain, Denmark

- APAC: China, Japan, Australia, South Korea, India, Taiwan, Malaysia, Hong Kong

- Middle East and Africa: Israel, South Africa, Saudi Arabia



Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Artificial Intelligence In Education Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Artificial Intelligence In Education market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Artificial Intelligence In Education Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Artificial Intelligence In Education

Chapter 4: Presenting the Artificial Intelligence In Education Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying market size by Type, End User and Region 2014-2019

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Artificial Intelligence In Education market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries (2020-2025).

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source



