Artificial Intelligence in Education Market to See Huge Growth by 2027: Jenzabar, Cognii, Osmo

Key Players in This Report Include:

IBM (United States), Microsoft (United States), Bridge-U (United Kingdom), DreamBox Learning (United States) , Fishtree (United States), Jellynote (France), Jenzabar (United States) , Knewton (United States), Metacog (United States), Querium Corporation (United States) , Google (United States) , AWS (United States), Cognizant (United States), Carnegie Learning (United States), Century-Tech (United Kingdom), Cognii (United States), Elemental Path (United States), Liulishuo (China), Nuance Communications (United States) , Osmo (United States)



Definition:

Artificial intelligence (AI) in education involves the use of automation devices and techniques to support teachers and students with their education. Considering the effectiveness of AI and need to increase the skills among teachers and students are bolstering the demand for AI in education sectors as smart classes has started to become the new norms in education. AI also provides personalized help to learners and finds weakness, if any, in classroom with an aim to take corrective action. Various time consuming non-teaching processes such as marking, grading, exam seating arrangements and similar others activities can be done with an ease using AI.



Market Trends:

- Availability of Intelligent Tutoring Systems (ITS) Based on AI Technology

- Growing Adoption of Chatbots

- Focus on Automation in Education



Market Drivers:

- Growing Adoption of AI in Educational Sectors

- Ability of AI to Improve Knowledge and Experience of Teachers as well Students



Market Opportunities:

- Growing Investment in Education Sectors

- Rising Number of Smart Class Based Education System



The Global Artificial Intelligence In Education Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Application (Virtual Facilitators and Learning Environments, Intelligent Tutoring Systems (ITS), Content Delivery Systems, Fraud and Risk Management, Student-initiated Learning, Others (education data management, job recommendation, and training and development)), End Users (Educational Institutes, Educational Publishers, Others (Massive Open Online Courses (MOOCs), Virtual Learning Environments (VLEs), Computer-based Tests, Adaptive Learning, and immersive learning)), Deployment Type (Cloud, On-premises), Technology (Deep Learning and Machine Learning, Natural Language Processing (NLP)), Component (Solutions (Software tools and Platforms), Services (Professional services and Managed services))



Global Artificial Intelligence In Education market report highlights information regarding the current and future industry trends, growth patterns, as well as it offers business strategies to helps the stakeholders in making sound decisions that may help to ensure the profit trajectory over the forecast years.



Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate of the following regions:

- The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.)

- North America (United States, Mexico & Canada)

- South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.)

- Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

- Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).



