Artificial Intelligence in Energy Market Analysis Report, Size, Share, Growth, Applications, Technology, Types, Products and Forecasts Report 2028

Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/22/2021 -- The global Artificial Intelligence in energy market is expected to reach a market size of USD 20.83 Billion at a steady CAGR of 23.6% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. This steady revenue growth can be attributed to increasing need to obtain operational efficiency to meet energy requirements. Digitalization of the energy sector is contributing to increasing demand for Artificial Intelligence in energy systems.



The Global Artificial Intelligence in Energy Market Research Report provides a brief overview inclusive of the competitive landscape and key developments, policies, manufacturing costs, and processes. The report also provides the analysis of import/export, production and consumption ratio, supply and demand, cost, price, estimated revenue, and gross margins. The report further discusses in detail the driving factors influencing the growth of the market currently and in the coming years.



The report is a comprehensive research study of the global Artificial Intelligence in Energy market inclusive of the latest trends, growth factors, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The research study includes an in-depth analysis of the market using advanced research methodologies such as SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis. The report is formulated with data gathered from primary and secondary research examined and validated by industry experts. The report provides an overview of the market leaders, segmentation by type, application, and region, and technological advancements.



Key Highlights of Report



The renewable energy management segment accounted for a significantly high revenue share in the Artificial Intelligence in energy market in 2020. Increasing need for low carbon emissions is expected to drive rising utilization of AI for renewable energy management during the forecast period.



North America accounted for largest revenue share contribution to the global Artificial Intelligence in energy market in 2020. Increasing adoption of Artificial Intelligence-based smart meters and smart home solutions is contributing to growing demand for AI in the energy sector in countries in the region.



Key players in the market include Accenture PLC, Amazon Web Services, Inc., AutoGrid Systems, Inc, Cisco Systems Inc., C3 IoT, Inc., General Electric, HCL Technologies Ltd., Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., IBM Corporation, and Intel Corporation.



Emergen Research has segmented the global Artificial Intelligence in energy market on the basis of product offering, industry stream, application, and region:



Product offering Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Support Services

Hardware

AI-as-a-Service

Software



Industry stream Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Power Industry (Generation, Transmission, Distribution)

Oil & Gas Industry (Upstream, Midstream, Downstream)



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Demand Response Management

Fleet & asset Management

Renewable Energy Management

Precision Drilling

Demand forecasting

Infrastructure Management

Others



Detailed Regional Analysis covers:



North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia-Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



The report demonstrates the progress and advancement achieved by the global Artificial Intelligence in Energy market, including the historical analysis and progress through forecast years. The report provides valuable insights to the stakeholders, investors, product managers, marketing executives, and other industry professionals. The report provides an accurate estimation by applying SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis.



Key Benefits of Buying the Global Artificial Intelligence in Energy Report:



Comprehensive analysis of the changing competitive landscape

Assists in decision making processes for the businesses along with detailed strategic planning methodologies

The report offers an 8-year forecast and assessment of the Global Artificial Intelligence in Energy Market

Helps in understanding the key product segments and their estimated growth rate

In-depth analysis of market drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities

Comprehensive regional analysis of the Global Artificial Intelligence in Energy Market

Extensive profiling of the key stakeholders of the business sphere

Detailed analysis of the factors influencing the growth of the Global Artificial Intelligence in Energy Market



Thank you for reading our report. To know more about the customization of the report, please get in touch with us, and our team will ensure the report is suited to your requirements.