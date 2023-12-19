Artificial Intelligence in Energy Market to Witness Revolutionary Growth by 2028 : Schneider Electric, BuildingIQ, ABB, Grid4C

NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/19/2023 -- Latest released research study on Artificial Intelligence in Energy Market delivers volume and values at regional and company levels considering slowdown due to COVID across the globe. From a global perspective, the report analyzes historical data and future prospects to represent the total Global Artificial Intelligence in Energy Market size broken down by various segments (type and application) and by highest potential and emerging countries. Some of the players profiled are Alphabet (United States), General Electric (United States), Siemens (Germany), Watty (Sweden), IBM (United States), Schneider Electric (France), BuildingIQ (United States), ABB (Switzerland), Grid4C (United States).



Artificial intelligence in the energy sector is now reaching emerging markets, where it may have a critical impact, as clean, cheap, and reliable energy is essential to development. Artificial intelligence technologies are closely tied to the ability to provide clean and cheap energy that is essential to development. Increasing demand for artificial intelligence in the energy sector from developed nations that allow for communication between smart grids, smart meters, and Internet of Things devices is propelling the growth of the global artificial intelligence in the energy market.



Global Artificial Intelligence in Energy Market Segmentation's

On the Basis of Type: Software, Hardware, Services

On the Basis of Application: Fault Prediction, Maintenance Facilitated by Image Processing, Energy Efficiency Decision Making, Disaster Recovery, Prevention of Losses Due to Informal Connections

Additional Segmentation: Organization Size (Small and Medium Size Organization, Large Size Organization), Deployment (Cloud-based, On-premise)



On the Basis of Region: North America, United States, Canada, Mexico, Asia-Pacific, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Singapore, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Russia, Rest of Europe, Central & South America, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Middle East & Africa, Saudi Arabia, Turkey & Rest of Middle East & Africa



Market Drivers

- Rising Demand for Energy across the Globe

- Lack of Analytics Needed for Optimal Management



Market Trend

- Increasing Use of Machine Learning



Opportunities

- Technological Advancement and Development in Artificial Intelligence in Energy



Challenges

- Rising Threat of Cyber Security



