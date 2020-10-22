Leeds, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/22/2020 -- There is no doubt that artificial intelligence has unbelievable prospective in the coming years. Artificial Intelligence is expected to transform our life in every prospect during the near future, including medicine. The new technology could facilitate medical professionals in finding appropriate methods for each patient by redesigning their treatment plans. This would help physicians and nurses to focus on their actual work by assisting repetitive and monotonous jobs.



Certain entrepreneurs have already understood the gigantic transformative and financial prospective delivered by medical Artificial Intelligence. The market for Artificial Intelligence in healthcare is bolstering, thus start-ups in this field are blooming out from nowhere. In this era of Big Data, patient data is highly valuable. Some tech giants including, IBM and Google have already appeared in the area of patient data mining, which signifies the worth of it.



PDF Sample of Report with Details - https://www.researchreport.co.uk/Request-Sample/100202



Companies are continuously focusing on new developments in the Artificial Intelligence healthcare for instance, Artificial Intelligence branch of Google recently introduced a project, Google Deepmind Health for mining medical record to offer faster and efficient healthcare services. Also, another arm of Google, Verily is working on its initiative for genetic data-collecting. Furthermore, IBM Watson, in collaboration with Cleveland Clinic Learner College of Medicine introduced WatsonPaths Project that comprises of two cognitive computing technologies that Artificial Intelligence algorithm can utilize. This can enable medical professionals make precise and faster decisions and to discard new insights from EMR. Also, several start-ups are working on developing new platforms in Artificial Intelligence healthcare such as Careskore, Oncora Medical, and Sentrian, CloudMedX Health among others. Apart from the above mentioned applications, Artificial Intelligence healthcare can be used in digital consultation, drug creation, patient monitoring through virtual nurses, and precision medicine among others.



The growing necessity for the reduction in the increasing healthcare costs is anticipated to drive the Europe market for Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare in the future years. The major companies that are involved artificial intelligence in healthcare are Intel Corporation, Google, Inc., NVIDIA Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, IBM Corporation, Enlitic, Inc., General Vision, Inc., iCarbonX, Koninklijke Philips N.V., and Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc.



