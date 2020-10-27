Harrisburg, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/27/2020 -- The Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies. We analyzed the impact of COVID-19 (Corona Virus) on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets, on various regions and major countries and on the future development of the industry are pointed out.



Global Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare market is projected to display a robust growth represented by a CAGR of 50.78% during 2019 - 2024.



The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market: IBM Watson Health, Stryker Corporation, General Vision, NVIDIA Corporation, CloudMedx Inc., Next IT Corp., DEEP Genomics, Microsoft Corporation, General Electric, Google.



NVIDIA Is Building an AI Supercomputer for Healthcare Research in England



Oct 5, 2020: Semiconductor designer NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) today announced that it is building the United Kingdom's most powerful supercomputer ever. Dubbed Cambridge-1, the system will give healthcare researchers access to impressive artificial intelligence (AI) tools. The $52 million Cambridge-1 will be installed at the university it's named after, and is scheduled to come online by the end of 2020. It is designed around NVIDIA's DGX SuperPOD platform, which in turn employs NVIDIA's Tensor Core processors. The modular nature of the DGX SuperPOD platform allows NVIDIA to install and power up the new system in a matter of weeks, where traditional supercomputers often are years in the making.



The Tensor Core chips are specifically designed to accelerate AI computing. As a result, Cambridge-1 will deliver a general LINPACK performance score of 8 petaflops (quadrillions of floating-point operations per second) but as much as 400 petaflops in AI-specific workloads. 8 petaflops are nothing to sneeze at, making Cambridge-1 the 29th most powerful general computing system on the TOP 500 list of ultra-powerful supercomputers. NVIDIA chips can be found in 15 of the 28 supercomputers ranked higher than Cambridge-1.



CloudMedx's Patient AI AskSophie Now Enables People to Assess Their Risk for Contracting Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19); Assists Health Systems to Prepare Accordingly



PALO ALTO, Calif., March 17, 2020 -- CloudMedx, an Artificial Intelligence (AI) platform that aims to enhance the delivery of healthcare, announced today that its AI chatbot - AskSophie - enables patients to self-assess for the coronavirus (COVID-19). AskSophie is a free, online symptom checker that uses guidelines from the CDC to provide patients with the relative risk of contracting the disease based on their location, symptoms, and age. It further provides reference guidelines on what to do if patients are high, medium, or low risk.



CloudMedx is on a mission to share the resource burden due to the heightened awareness and an influx of patients who are concerned about the disease, by providing increased access to referenced material for education and risk assessment. This user-centered-care approach embodies CloudMedx's "Aligned Intelligence" thesis to organize huge volumes of healthcare data, to enhance physician-to-patient interaction by providing a seamless experience and reducing barriers to health related information.



Key Market Trends



A comprehensive research report created through extensive primary research (inputs from industry experts, companies, stakeholders) and secondary research, the report aims to present the analysis of Global Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market. The report analyzes the artificial intelligence in healthcare market, By Component (Hardware, Software and Services), By Technology (Natural Language Processing, Machine Learning and Others), By End User (Healthcare Providers, Pharmaceutical Organizations and Others). The artificial intelligence in healthcare market has been analyzed By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World) and By Country (U.S, Canada, United Kingdom, Germany, China and India) for the historical period of 2014-2018 and the forecast period of 2019-2024.



Over the past few years, an array of economic, demographic, technological as well as environmental factors have been igniting a digital revolution in the healthcare industry. Increasing investments in research and development projects associated with AI in healthcare by key players including Google, IBM Watson, Intel Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, General Vision, etc., has been pushing the market in the right direction. In this research report, the market is segmented on the basis of artificial intelligence technologies, components as well as end users. On the basis of type of component, software has been dominating the global market, while the segment of artificial intelligence services has been witnessing growth at a noteworthy rate. Amongst the regions, North America accounts for the largest regional share in the Global Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market in 2018. However, in the forecast period, the Asia Pacific region is anticipated to advance at the highest pace. Some of the key factors driving the robust growth rate of Asia Pacific region include presence of vast consumer base, significant improvement in medical infrastructure and rapid economic development.



