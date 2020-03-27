Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market Advanced Technology and New Innovations by 2023 – Welltok, Intel, Nvidia, Google

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/27/2020 -- Artificial intelligence assists the machines to perform any task without human interventions. It uses different algorithms and software that help the machine to inculcate perception and reasoning for various situations. AI is widely applicable in the healthcare sector for various purposes such as drug discovery and precision medicine. In addition, it is used to analyze a patient's medical data, to predict disease onset, and personalize treatment provided to the patient. The global AI market was valued at $1,441 million in 2016 and is estimated to reach $22,790 million by 2023, registering a CAGR of 48.0% from 2017 to 2023.



The AI market is segmented based on offering, technology, application, end-user, and geography. On the basis of offering, the market is divided into hardware, software, and services. By technology, it is classified into deep learning, querying method, natural language processing, and context-aware processing. Applications covered in the study include robot-assisted surgery, virtual nursing assistant, administrative workflow assistance, fraud detection, dosage error reduction, clinical trial participant identifier, preliminary diagnosis, and others. According to end-user, the market is categorized into healthcare provider, pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Company, patient, and payer geographically, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.



Major Key Players of the Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market are:

Welltok, Intel Corporation, Nvidia Corporation, Google, IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, General Vision, Enlitic, Next IT Corporation, iCarbonX



The market growth is driven by a rise in the adoption rate of AI systems and delete technological advancements in the AI field. In addition, the ability of these systems to improve patient outcomes, increase in adoption of precision medicine, and increase in need for coordination between healthcare workforce & patients are expected to fuel the market growth. However, lack of standard regulations and guidelines and reluctance among healthcare professionals to adopt AI-based technologies are expected to hinder the market growth.



Major Types of Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market covered are:

Hardware

Software

Service



Major Applications of Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market covered are:

Robot-assisted Surgery

Virtual Nursing Assistant

Administrative Workflow Assistance

Fraud Detection

Dosage Error Reduction

Clinical Trial Participant Identifier

Preliminary Diagnosis

Others



Research objectives:-



– To study and analyze the global Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data.

– To understand the structure of the Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare market by identifying its various sub-segments.

– Focuses on the key global Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competitive landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years.

– To analyze the Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

– To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).



Table of Content



1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered



2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market Size

2.2 Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends



3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans



4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Sales by Product

4.2 Global Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Revenue by Product

4.3 Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Price by Product



5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Breakdown Data by End User



In the end, Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare industry reports specifics the major regions, market scenarios with the product price, volume, supply, revenue, production, and market growth rate, demand, forecast and so on. This report also presents SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.



