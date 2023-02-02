Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market Worth $102.7 Billion by 2028

Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/02/2023 -- The AI in Healthcare Market is projected to grow from USD 14.6 Billion in 2023 to USD 102.7 Billion by 2028; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 47.6% during the forecast period according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. The markets growth is attributed to the increasing generation of large and complex healthcare datasets, growing computing power, declining hardware costs, and rising need to reduce healthcare costs. The growing potential of AI technology in genomics, drug discovery, and imaging & diagnostics is expected to create growth opportunities for the market.



Software to account for a larger share of AI in Healthcare market in 2023



Software is expected to hold the majority of the share during the forecast period. Increasing developments in AI software and related software development kits will further propel the market growth in the coming years. The software integrated into computer systems carries out complex operations. It synthesizes the data received from hardware systems and processes it in an AI system to generate an intelligent response. The software is developed using AI technologies, such as machine learning, natural language processing, and deep learning.



In most cases, the software can run in the existing system without any additional requirements for specific hardware. The software can run the specific application without additional hardware, especially for patients, payers, ACOs, and MCOs. AI-related additional hardware is needed in case of faster calculations in healthcare, for example, in medical imaging, drug discovery, and precision medicine.



Machine Learning to hold for the majority of the share in AI in Healthcare market in 2023



Machine Learning is expected to account for the largest market share throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to the enormous availability of data, also called big data, and the increasing adoption of ML by hospitals, research centers, pharmaceutical companies, and other healthcare institutions to improve patient health. ML is being implemented in healthcare to deal with large volumes of data. The time previously dedicated to creating charts and spreadsheets is now being used to seek intelligent ways to automate data analysis. It is used to streamline hospital administrative processes, map and treat infectious diseases, and personalize medical treatments.



Medical Imaging & Diagnostics segment to grow at highest CAGR in AI in Healthcare market



In healthcare, medical imaging generates a large volume of data, and this data is also the most challenging of all in terms of understanding and interpretation. Healthcare AI startups are raising venture capital and have been working in the field of imaging and diagnostics (especially pathology) and extracting insights using machine learning. Zebra Medical Vision, for instance, provides radiologists with AI-enabled assistants that receive imaging scans and automatically analyze them for various clinical findings they have studied. The results are passed onto radiologists, who consider the assistant's reports when diagnosing.



Market in Asia Pacific to hold significant opportunities for the market during forecast period



China, Japan, South Korea, and India are among the major countries driving the AI in Healthcare market in Asia Pacific. In 2022, China held the largest share of the AI in Healthcare market among all countries in Asia Pacific. It is the highest spender on healthcare among the countries in Asia Pacific and is planning to digitize medical records. The healthcare sector in China is rapidly growing, resulting in the introduction of new medical technologies. All these factors, coupled with burgeoning population growth in the country, are expected to increase the healthcare data volume in their respective healthcare systems. This represents a significant untapped opportunity for AI companies operating in the hospitals and healthcare providers segment.



Major vendors in the AI in Healthcare market include Intel Corporation (US), Koninklijke Philips N.V., (Netherlands), Microsoft (US), Siemens Healthineers (Germany), and NVIDIA Corporation (US) among others.



