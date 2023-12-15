NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/15/2023 -- Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Artificial Intelligence in Law Market Insights, to 2028" with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Artificial Intelligence in Law market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.



Some of the key players profiled in the study are:

AIBrain (United States), Amazon Web Services (United States), IBM (United States), LawGeex (Israel), vLex (Spain), Premonition (United States), LegalSifter (United States), Doctrine (France), Knomos Knowledge Management Inc. (Canada), TrademarkVision (Australia), ROSS Intelligence (United States), Counselytics (United States) , BookLawyer (United States).



Definition of the Report of Artificial Intelligence in Law

The Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Law market refers to the dynamic and evolving sector where advanced technological solutions based on artificial intelligence are applied to enhance and streamline various aspects of the legal industry. This market encompasses a wide range of AI applications designed to optimize legal processes, improve efficiency, and provide innovative solutions for legal practitioners, organizations, and clients. AI technologies in law include natural language processing, machine learning, predictive analytics, and automation tools that are employed to analyze vast volumes of legal data, assist in legal research, contract review, and due diligence, as well as facilitate compliance and risk management.



The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

by Type (Software, Services), Application (Due diligence, Prediction technology, Legal analytics, Document automation, Intellectual property, Electronic billing), End Users (Lawyers, Firms)



Market Trends:

Rapid Adoption of Big Data Analytics



Opportunities:

AI Continually Changing the Legal Profession, Requiring Lawyers to Possess an Increasing Number Of Skills To Make Use Of Such Technology To Remain Competitive In The Market



Market Drivers:

The Exponential Growth in Legal Services Market

Rising Automation in the Law Sector Booming the Growth for the AI Market

Pressures on Legal Process Management Fueling the Demand for AI Technology



On 15 Oct 2019, LawGeex, the leading Contract Review Automation (CRA) provider, announced the release of LawGeex 5.0, the latest version of its award-winning AI platform, which automates the review and approval of routine contracts.



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Artificial Intelligence in Law Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Artificial Intelligence in Law market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Artificial Intelligence in Law Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges & Opportunities of the Artificial Intelligence in Law

Chapter 4: Presenting the Artificial Intelligence in Law Market Factor Analysis, Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region/Country 2015-2020

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Artificial Intelligence in Law market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by Manufacturers/Company with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions (2023-2028)

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source



finally, Artificial Intelligence in Law Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies.



