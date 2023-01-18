Pune, Maharashtra -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/18/2023 -- Worldwide Artificial Intelligence in Manufacturing and Supply Chain Market In-depth Research Report 2021, Forecast to 2026 is the latest research study released by HTF MI evaluating the market risk side analysis, highlighting opportunities, and leveraging with strategic and tactical decision-making support. The report provides information on market trends and development, growth drivers, technologies, and the changing investment structure of the Worldwide Artificial Intelligence in Manufacturing and Supply Chain Market. Some of the key players profiled in the study are IBM, Microsoft, Oracle, Google, SAS, SAP SE, Siemens, Salesforce, Cambridge Analytica, Civis Analytics, Rapid Miner, Artificial Intelligence in Manufacturing and Supply Chain markets by :, In North America, In Latin America, Europe, The Asia-pacific & Middle East and Africa (MEA).



Worldwide Artificial Intelligence in Manufacturing and Supply Chain Market Overview:



The study provides a detailed outlook vital to keep market knowledge up to date segmented by Automotive, Aerospace, Chemicals, Building Construction & Others, On-premise & Cloud-based, and 18+ countries across the globe along with insights on emerging & major players.



Worldwide Artificial Intelligence in Manufacturing and Supply Chain Market: Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2028



Worldwide Artificial Intelligence in Manufacturing and Supply Chain research study defines the market size of various segments & countries by historical years and forecasts the values for the next 6 years. The report is assembled to comprise qualitative and quantitative elements of Worldwide Artificial Intelligence in Manufacturing and Supply Chain industry including market share, market size (value and volume 2017-2021, and forecast to 2027) that admires each country concerned in the competitive marketplace.



The segments and sub-section of Worldwide Artificial Intelligence in Manufacturing and Supply Chain market is shown below:



The Study is segmented by the following Product/Service Type: , Artificial Intelligence in Manufacturing and Supply Chain markets by type, On-premise & Cloud-based



Major applications/end-users industry are as follows: Automotive, Aerospace, Chemicals, Building Construction & Others



Some of the key players involved in the Market are: IBM, Microsoft, Oracle, Google, SAS, SAP SE, Siemens, Salesforce, Cambridge Analytica, Civis Analytics, RapidMiner



Important years considered in the Worldwide Artificial Intelligence in Manufacturing and Supply Chain study:

Historical year – 2017-2021; Base year – 2021; Forecast period** – 2022 to 2028 [** unless otherwise stated]



If opting for the Global version of Worldwide Artificial Intelligence in Manufacturing and Supply Chain Market; then the below country analysis would be included:

- North America (the USA, Canada, and Mexico)

- Europe (Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Netherlands, Italy, Nordic Nations, Spain, Switzerland, and the Rest of Europe)

- Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, India, Southeast Asia, and the Rest of APAC)

- South America (Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, the Rest of the countries, etc.)

- the Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Israel, Egypt, Turkey, Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Artificial Intelligence (AI) has the potential to significantly improve various aspects of manufacturing and supply chain management. Some examples of how AI is being used in these industries include:



1.Predictive maintenance: AI-powered systems can analyze data from various sources (e.g. sensor data, production logs) to predict when equipment is likely to fail, allowing for proactive maintenance to minimize downtime.



2.Quality control: AI-powered image recognition and machine learning algorithms can be used to inspect products for defects, improving accuracy and efficiency compared to manual inspection.



3.Supply chain optimization: AI can be used to analyze data from various sources (e.g. demand forecasts, inventory levels) to optimize production schedules and inventory management, reducing waste and improving responsiveness to changes in demand.



4.Robotic process automation: AI-powered robots can be used to automate repetitive and labor-intensive tasks, improving efficiency and freeing up human workers for higher-value tasks.



4.Predictive analytics: AI can help predict future demand and optimize production schedules, reducing inventory and waste, and improving customer service.



Overall, AI has the potential to improve efficiency, reduce costs, and increase productivity in manufacturing and supply chain management.



