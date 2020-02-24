Artificial Intelligence in Marketing Market Future Growth, Comparative Scenario and Rising Opportunities by Amazon Web Services, Apple, Facebook, Google

Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/24/2020 -- Artificial Intelligence in Marketing report provides exact information about market trends, industrial changes, and consumer behavior etc. The report assists in outlining brand awareness, market landscape, possible future issues, industry trends and customer behavior about ICT industry which eventually leads to advanced business strategies. Being a verified and reliable source of information, this market research report offers a telescopic view of the existing market trends, emerging products, situations and opportunities that drives the business in the right direction of success. The Artificial Intelligence in Marketing report has been framed with the proper use of tools like SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis methods.



Leading Players operating in the Artificial Intelligence in Marketing Market are:



Key players are involved in mergers and acquisition to strengthen their market position. Owing to increasing competition frequent innovations are taking place in the market. Some of the companies operating the industry are:





- Amazon Web Services,



- Apple,



- Facebook,



- Nvidia Corporation,



- Google,



- Welltok,



- Intel





The Global Artificial Intelligence in Marketing Market accounted for USD 5.2 billion in 2017 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 30.1% forecast to 2025.



What are the major market growth drivers?



High information and data storage capacity



High computing power and parallel processing capabilities



Increasing number of AI applications and adoption of these applications in various segments



Competitive Landscape and Artificial Intelligence in Marketing Market Share Analysis



Artificial Intelligence in Marketing market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies' focus related to Artificial Intelligence in Marketing market.



Market Segmentation



By Offering (Hardware, Software and Services),



By Application (Virtual Assistant, Content Curation, others),



By Deployment Type (Cloud, On Premises),



By Technology (Machine Learning, Context-Aware Computing, others),



By End User Industry,



By Geographical Segments



Regional and Country-level Analysis



To comprehend Global Artificial Intelligence in Marketing market dynamics in the world mainly, the worldwide Artificial Intelligence in Marketing market is analyzed across major global regions. DBMR also provides customized specific regional and country-level reports for the following areas.



North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.



South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.



Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.



Europe: UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, NORDIC {Sweden, Norway, Finland, Denmark etc}, BENELUX {Belgium, The Netherlands, Luxembourg}, and Russia.



Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.



Key Market Competitors: Artificial Intelligence in Marketing Industry



Global Artificial Intelligence in Marketing Market Methodology



Data Bridge Market Research presents, all the information, statistics and data included in this Artificial Intelligence in Marketing report is gathered from the truthful sources such as websites, newspapers, journals, white papers, mergers, and annual reports of the companies. To succeed in this competitive market place, market research report plays a very important role by offering important and consequential market insights for your business.



This involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis. Triangulation is one method used while reviewing, synthesizing and interpreting field data. Data triangulation has been advocated as a methodological technique not only to enhance the validity of the research findings but also to achieve 'completeness' and 'confirmation' of data using multiple methods



Market Dynamics:



Set of qualitative information that includes PESTEL Analysis, PORTER Five Forces Model, Value Chain Analysis and Macro Economic factors, Regulatory Framework along with Industry Background and Overview



What Porter's Five Forces of Competitive Analysis Provides?



Competitive rivalry:- The main driver is the number and capability of competitors in the market. Many competitors, offering undifferentiated products and services, will reduce market attractiveness.



Threat of substitution:- Where close substitute products exist in a market, it increases the likelihood of customers switching to alternatives in response to price increases. This reduces both the power of suppliers and the attractiveness of the market.



Threat of new entry:- Profitable markets attract new entrants, which erodes profitability. Unless incumbents have strong and durable barriers to entry, for example, patents, economies of scale, capital requirements or government policies, then profitability will decline to a competitive rate.



Supplier power:- An assessment of how easy it is for suppliers to drive up prices. This is driven by the: number of suppliers of each essential input; uniqueness of their product or service; relative size and strength of the supplier; and cost of switching from one supplier to another.



Buyer power:- An assessment of how easy it is for buyers to drive prices down. This is driven by the: number of buyers in the market; importance of each individual buyer to the organisation; and cost to the buyer of switching from one supplier to another. If a business has just a few powerful buyers, they are often able to dictate terms.



Five forces analysis helps organizations to understand the factors affecting profitability in a specific industry, and can help to inform decisions relating to: whether to enter a specific industry; whether to increase capacity in a specific industry; and developing competitive strategies.



Key Developments in the Market:



TABLE OF CONTENTS



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights



5 Market Overview and Industry Trends



6 Artificial Intelligence in Marketing Market, By Type



7 Artificial Intelligence in Marketing Market, By Organization Size



8 Artificial Intelligence in Marketing Market Analysis, By Region



9 Competitive Landscape



10 Company Profiles



