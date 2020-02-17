Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/17/2020 -- Global and Regional Artificial Intelligence in Marketing Market Industry Production, Sales and Consumption Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report is latest research study released by HTF MI evaluating the market, highlighting opportunities, risk side analysis, and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support. The influencing Factors of growth and regulations with respect to the usage of the information, availability of highly reliable products in the market, and increase in operational efficiency of Artificial Intelligence in Marketing Players. The study provides information on market trends and development, drivers, capacities, technologies, and on the changing dynamics of Global and Regional Artificial Intelligence in Marketing Market. As per study key and emerging players of this market are Nvidia, Intel, Xilinx, Samsung Electronics, Micron, IBM, Alphabet, Microsoft, Facebook, Amazon, Salesforce, Baidu, Sentient Technologies, Albert Technologies, Oculus360, Twitter, Oracle, Insidesales, Persado & Mariana.



#Summary:

Research projects that the Artificial Intelligence in Marketing market size will grow from USD 4.99 Billion in 2017 to USD 23.41 Billion by 2023, at an estimated CAGR of 29.38%. The base year considered for the study is 2017, and the market size is projected from 2018 to 2023. Growth in the adoption of customer-centric marketing strategies, increase in demand for virtual assistants, and increased use of social media for advertising are the major factors driving the demand for AI-based marketing and sales solutions. In this report, the AI in marketing market has been segmented on the basis of offerings, deployment types, applications, technologies, end-user industries, and regions. Among offerings, software holds the largest share of the overall AI in marketing market owing to the developments in AI software and related software development kits. ###



Global and Regional Artificial Intelligence in Marketing Market and Competitive Analysis



Some Players from complete research coverage: Nvidia, Intel, Xilinx, Samsung Electronics, Micron, IBM, Alphabet, Microsoft, Facebook, Amazon, Salesforce, Baidu, Sentient Technologies, Albert Technologies, Oculus360, Twitter, Oracle, Insidesales, Persado & Mariana



Segmentation and Targeting



Artificial Intelligence in Marketing Product Types In-Depth: , Cloud & on Premises



Artificial Intelligence in Marketing Major Applications/End users: Search Advertising , Social Media Advertising , Dynamic Pricing , Virtual Assistant & Others



Artificial Intelligence in Marketing Major Geographical First Level Segmentation: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific etc***



*** For global report, countries by region that are available in the study

North America (United States, Canada & Mexico)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, Taiwan, Singapore, Thailand, Indonesia & Philippines etc)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Belgium, Austria, Poland, Switzerland, Bulgaria and Rest of Europe etc)

Central & South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia & Chile etc)

Middle East & Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Nigeria, South Africa etc)



Artificial Intelligence in Marketing Product/Service Development



Marketing Communication and Sales Channel



Extracts from TOC



1 Study Coverage

Industry Definition

.....

2. Executive Summary

Global and Regional Artificial Intelligence in Marketing Market Size (2014-2025) by Revenue, Production*, Growth rate

3. Market Size by Manufacturers [% Market Share, Rank Change etc]

4. Global and Regional Artificial Intelligence in Marketing Production, Consumption by Regions (2014-2025)

5. Market Size by Type

Global and Regional Artificial Intelligence in Marketing Revenue by Type

Global and Regional Artificial Intelligence in Marketing Volume by Type

Global and Regional Artificial Intelligence in Marketing Price by Type

6. Market Size by Application (2014-2025)

Global and Regional Artificial Intelligence in Marketing Breakdown Data by Revenue, Volume

7. Manufacturers Profiles

8. Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis



