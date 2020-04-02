Artificial Intelligence in Medicine Market 2019 Analysis, Future Opportunities and Market Forecast to 2025 - InSilico Medicine, Globavir Biosciences

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/02/2020 -- The global artificial intelligence (AI) in the medicine market was valued at $719 million in 2017 and is estimated to reach $18,119 million at a CAGR of 49.6% from 2018 to 2025. AI is an intelligent system that applies various human intelligence-based functions such as reasoning, learning, and problem-solving skills. AI technology uses software and different algorithms in the field of pharmaceuticals to support the decision-making processes for existing drugs and repurposing drugs to treat other conditions, along with accelerating the clinical trials process by finding the right patients from several data sources.



Shortage of skilled healthcare professionals and increase in the processing power of AI systems that is projected to help improve the efficiency of drug discovery and management of clinical trials majorly drive the growth of the global artificial intelligence in medicine market. Furthermore, the growth in importance of precision medicine and rise in funding of the R&D activities for the use of AI technology in the field of medicine are expected to fuel the market growth. However, limited acceptance from healthcare professionals and limitations of AI decision-making can impede the market growth. Untapped market opportunities available in developing regions such as India and China help to open new avenues for the growth of the artificial intelligence in medicine market in future.



Major Key Players of the Artificial Intelligence in Medicine Market are:

InSilico Medicine, Globavir Biosciences, GNS Healthcare, Flatiron Health, Benevolent AI, Atomwise, Verge Genomics, Cloud Pharmaceuticals, and Recursion Pharmaceuticals.



Get sample copy of "Artificial Intelligence in Medicine Market" at: https://bit.ly/2UzCGfW



The global artificial intelligence in medicine market is segmented based on product type, technology, application, and region. Based on product type, the market is segmented into hardware, software, and service. Based on technology, the market is classified into deep learning, querying method, natural language processing, and context-aware processing. Based on application, the market is categorized into drug discovery & repurposing, clinical research trial, personalized medicine, and others. Based on the region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.



Major Types of Artificial Intelligence in Medicine Market covered are:

Deep Learning, Querying Method

Natural Language Processing

Context Aware Processing



Major Applications of Artificial Intelligence in Medicine Market covered are:

Drug Discovery & Repurposing

Clinical Research Trial

Personalized Medicine, and Others



Research objectives:-



– To study and analyze the global Artificial Intelligence in Medicine consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data.

– To understand the structure of the Artificial Intelligence in Medicine market by identifying its various sub-segments.

– Focuses on the key global Artificial Intelligence in Medicine manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competitive landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years.

– To analyze the Artificial Intelligence in Medicine with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

– To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).



Go For Interesting Discount Here: https://bit.ly/3aAByOM



Table of Content



1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered



2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Artificial Intelligence in Medicine Market Size

2.2 Artificial Intelligence in Medicine Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends



3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Artificial Intelligence in Medicine Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Artificial Intelligence in Medicine Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Artificial Intelligence in Medicine Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of entering into Artificial Intelligence in Medicine Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans



4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Artificial Intelligence in Medicine Sales by Product

4.2 Global Artificial Intelligence in Medicine Revenue by Product

4.3 Artificial Intelligence in Medicine Price by Product



5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Artificial Intelligence in Medicine Breakdown Data by End User



Have any query? Inquiry about report at: https://bit.ly/2UAkYcb



In the end, Artificial Intelligence in Medicine industry reports specifics the major regions, market scenarios with the product price, volume, supply, revenue, production, and market growth rate, demand, forecast and so on. This report also presents SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.



About Market Growth Insight

Market Growth Insight 100% Subsidiary of Exltech Solutions India, is a one-stop solution for market research reports in various business categories. We are serving 100+ clients with 30000+ diverse industry reports and our reports are developed to simplify strategic decision making, on the basis of comprehensive and in-depth significant information, established through wide-ranging analysis and latest industry trends.



Contact Us-

Email: sales@marketgrowthinsight.com

Phone: + 91 8956767535

Website: https://www.marketgrowthinsight.com/