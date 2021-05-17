Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/17/2021 -- Advance Market Analytics recently introduced Artificial Intelligence in Retail Market study with in-depth overview, describing about the Product / Industry Scope and elaborates market outlook and status to 2025. Artificial Intelligence in Retail Market effective study on varied sections of Industry like opportunities, size, growth, technology, demand and trend of high leading players. It also provides market key statistics on the status of manufacturers, a valuable source of guidance, direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry.



IBM (United States) , Accenture plc (Ireland) , Amazon Web Services (United States), SAP SE (Germany), Oracle (United States), Google (United States), Intel (United States), Apple Inc. (United States), Salesforce (United States), People.Ai (United States),



Brief Overview on Artificial Intelligence in Retail:

Artificial Intelligence in Retail is basically use of smart computing power enabled machines and robots in retail which enhances efficiency and productivity, which indirectly help in increase profit margins. The use of artificial intelligence involves use of tools such as Machine learning, big data analytics, etc. along with complex algorithms which are made to aid humans or even work without human supervision. The use of artificial intelligence also enhances customer experience with voice search, virtual trial rooms and cash free counters like mechanisms. Application of A.I. in logistics and transport along with warehouse management would also increase pace of delivery and reduce the wastage which naturally occurs due to human aid. The Market of Artificial Intelligence is currently dominated by North America with Major Players too coming from North America. Though because the industry is still in its early age, it has lot of developments to carry out.



Artificial Intelligence in Retail Market Segmentation:

by Application (Supply Chain and Logistics, Chatbots, Data Analytics, Customer Relationship Management, Price Adjustments and Predictions, Others), Deployment Mode (Cloud-Based, On-Premise), Algorithm Types (Supervised, Unsupervised), Offerings (Software, Services)



Market Drivers:

- Increased Efficiency and Productivity

- Reduction in Loss due to Better Prediction Mechanism

Market Trends:

- Cashless Counters are Gaining Popularity

- Use of Artificial Intelligence Powered Robots in Retail

Market Challenges:

- Uncertainties or Doubts about Artificial Intelligence among Many Retail Stakeholders

- Difficulty in Adopting with New Technology for Traditional Retail Workers

Market Opportunities:

- Countries with Low Working Group Populations such as Japan or South Korea Present Excellent Opportunities

- Increasing Adoption in Less Developed Countries with Increased Democratization of Technology

Competitive Landscape:

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Artificial Intelligence in Retail Market are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2020

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year 2020 to 2025



