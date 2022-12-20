NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/20/2022 -- Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Artificial Intelligence in Security Market Insights, to 2027" with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Artificial Intelligence in Security market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.



Scope of the Report of Artificial Intelligence in Security

Artificial Intelligence in the security market is expected to grow significantly owing to the increasing number of connected devices and the rising number of mobile malware attacks. High Usage of Internet and requirement to work online are contributing to rising in incidents of cyber-attacks as more than the number of computing devices and are being connected to the Internet of Things. Shortage of cybersecurity professionals is one of the major factor driving the demand for AI-based security solutions. Using AI-based solutions for cybersecurity covers much of the need for cybersecurity professionals. Growing adoption of the cloud-based application has given an opportunity to AI in the security market to rise in the forecasted period.



The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

by Security Type (Network Security, Endpoint Security, Application Security, Cloud Security), Security Solution (Identity and Access Management (IAM), Risk and Compliance Management, Encryption, Data Loss Prevention (DLP), Unified Threat Management (UTM), Antivirus/Antimalware, Intrusion Detection/Prevention System (IDS/IPS), Others (Firewall, Security and Vulnerability Management, Disaster Recovery, DDOS Mitigation, Web Filtering, Application Whitelisting, and Patch Management)), Technology (Machine Learning, Context Awareness Computing, Natural Language Processing), End users (Government & Defense, BFSI, Enterprise, Infrastructure, Automotive & Transportation, Healthcare, Retail, Manufacturing, Others (Oil & Gas, Education, Energy)), Development (Cloud Deployment, On-Premise Deployment), Offering (Hardware, Software, Services)



Market Drivers:

Constant rise in Cyber Terrorism and Rising Mobile Malware Attacks

Rising Adoption of IOT

Cost Incurred from Rising Severity of Security Breaches

Growing Demand to Bridge the Existing Security Gaps



Market Trends:

Increasing Number of Connected Devices



Opportunities:

Increased use of Social Media for Business Function

Competence in Advanced Persistent Threat (APT) Protection



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



