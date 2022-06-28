Artificial Intelligence in Security Market Size, Share, Segmentation, Global Industry Overview, Revenue, Trends, Growth, Opportunity Forecast 2022-2028 Nvidia, Intel, Xilinx, Samsung Electronics, Micron, IBM, Cylance, Threatmetrix, Securonix

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/28/2022 -- The global Artificial Intelligence in Security Market size is projected to reach US$ 13450 million by 2028, from US$ 4174.8 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 18.1% during 2022-2028. This market research report on Artificial Intelligence in Security aims to outline the existing state and potential of the sector. Data on projected earnings, company portfolios, and market leaders who are advancing supply chain logistics, expanding their global reach, and gaining market dominance are also included in the study. The report also identifies and examines the key market drivers, challenges, opportunities, and restraints as well as emerging trends.



Key players studied in the research report include:



- Nvidia

- Intel

- Xilinx

- Samsung Electronics

- Micron

- IBM

- Cylance

- Threatmetrix

- Securonix



The Artificial Intelligence in Security market research report looks into new rivals as well as changing customer behavior in order to help market actors make better judgments. The research helps market participants figure out which issues and areas are most relevant to them. It looks at the expansion of existing and new categories, as well as the industry's revenue performance.



Market Segmentation



Artificial Intelligence in Security Breakdown Data by Type



- Endpoint Security

- Network Security

- Application Security

- Cloud Security



Artificial Intelligence in Security Breakdown Data by Application



- Enterprise

- BFSI

- Government & Defense

- Retail

- Healthcare

- Manufacturing

- Automotive & Transportation

- Infrastructure



The study report contains a thorough description of the primary industry, replete with categorization, definition, and supply and demand chain organization. Worldwide research includes information on global marketing, competitive climate, growth rates, and vital development status data. The Artificial Intelligence in Security research study examines market segmentation by product type, application, end-user, and geography. The study looks into the manufacturing processes, cost-cutting measures, and industry growth goals.



Regional Analysis



Comprehension market dynamics around the globe requires a thorough understanding of this component of the study. The five geographical areas that make up the Artificial Intelligence in Security market are North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. Everything from market size and share to import and export ratios, supply and demand, consumer demand ratios, technological improvements, R&D, infrastructure development, economic growth, and a strong market presence in every region are all covered by research.



Competitive Outlook



The research provides a comprehensive overview of the global competitive environment as well as important details about the main competitors and their plans for growth. In addition to technology and research achievements, the list also includes financial conditions, worldwide positioning, product portfolios, sales, and gross profit margins. The most significant industry mergers, alliances, and product launches are the focus of the Artificial Intelligence in Security market analysis. To provide more in-depth understanding of key players, the study report incorporates contemporary research methodologies including SWOT and Porter's Five Forces analysis.



Key Objectives of Artificial Intelligence in Security Market Report



- A list of tried-and-true and cutting-edge product marketing strategies from potential stakeholders is compiled by the research.

- The companies' preferred sales channels are described in the market study (which include both direct and indirect marketing).

- The study examines the crucial factors that affect the market's commercialization landscape and the repercussions for revenue scale.

- The study examines rising product demand from critical regions as well as significant applications and business possibilities.



Table of content:



1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.3 Market by Application

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered



2 Global Growth Trends



2.1 Global Artificial Intelligence in Security Market Perspective (2017-2028)

2.2 Artificial Intelligence in Security Growth Trends by Region

2.2.1 Artificial Intelligence in Security Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.2.2 Artificial Intelligence in Security Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022)

2.3 Artificial Intelligence in Security Market Dynamics

2.3.1 Artificial Intelligence in Security Industry Trends

2.3.2 Artificial Intelligence in Security Market Drivers



3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Artificial Intelligence in Security Players by Revenue

3.2 Global Artificial Intelligence in Security Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Artificial Intelligence in Security Revenue

3.4 Global Artificial Intelligence in Security Market Concentration Ratio

3.5 Artificial Intelligence in Security Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.6 Key Players Artificial Intelligence in Security Product Solution and Service

3.7 Date of Enter into Artificial Intelligence in Security Market

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans



4 Artificial Intelligence in Security Breakdown Data by Type

4.1 Global Artificial Intelligence in Security Historic Market Size by Type (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Artificial Intelligence in Security Forecasted Market Size by Type (2023-2028)



5 Artificial Intelligence in Security Breakdown Data by Application

5.1 Global Artificial Intelligence in Security Historic Market Size by Application (2017-2022)

5.2 Global Artificial Intelligence in Security Forecasted Market Size by Application (2023-2028)



6 North America

6.1 North America Artificial Intelligence in Security Market Size (2017-2028)

6.2 North America Artificial Intelligence in Security Market Size by Country (2017-2022)

6.3 North America Artificial Intelligence in Security Market Size by Country (2023-2028)

6.4 United States

6.5 Canada



Continued



