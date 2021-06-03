Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/03/2021 -- A Latest intelligence report published by AMA Research with title "Artificial Intelligence in Supply Chain Market Outlook to 2026". A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Global Artificial Intelligence in Supply Chain market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Artificial Intelligence in Supply Chain Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors including economic slowdown, local & global reforms and COVID-19 Impact has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.



Artificial Intelligence (A.I.) is bringing big reforms and revolution in Supply Chain Management (SCM) practices. There is increasing exploration, research and development carried out to integrate complex web of production and distribution through A.I. tools. The primary motive of introducing A.I. in the supply chain being optimizing operations, reducing costs, and saving time. A.I. in supply chain promises better warehouse and inventory efficiency, cost efficiency, and increased customer satisfaction. With the emergence of many new A.I. startups and global tech giants like Google and Baidu investing 20 and 30 Billion USD each year in A.I. with 90% of this funds primarily infused in research and development of A.I. alone. Thus this industry has huge prospects in the coming decade with the A.I. revolution already started.



DHL International GmbH (Germany) , Google (United States) , Supply Dynamics (United States), LLamasoft (United States), LeanDNA (United States), Vecna Robotics (United States), Element AI (United States), Flock Freight (United States), J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (United States), Leva Data (United States),



Market Trends:

Application of BlockChain Along with A.I. has Increasingly Practiced by the Major Players in the Industry

Increased Focus on Innovation and Research of Automated Vehicles



Market Drivers:

A.I. Help in Reducing and Optimizing the Operational and Shipping Cost

Efficient Inventory Management

Artificial Intelligence can Enhance Material and Human Safety

Rise of E-Commerce Industry



Market Opportunities:

Autonomous Vehicles is one of the Biggest Opportunities of the Decade Due to Intense Research and Development as well as Investments in this Field

With Increased Unification of Data, Big Data Analytics Provides Great Prospectus

Integration of Artifici



The Global Artificial Intelligence in Supply Chain Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Application (Operational Procurement, Supply Chain Planning, Warehouse Management, Autonomous Vehicles, Big Data and Analytics, Supplier Relationship Management, Others), End Users (Retail, Manufacturing, Pharmaceutical and Healthcare, Aerospace, Food and Beverages, Automotive, Others), Technology (Machine Learning (MP), Natural Language Processing (NLP), Context-Aware Computing, Others), Offerings (Software, Services)



Artificial Intelligence in Supply Chain the manufacturing cost structure analysis of the market is based on the core chain structure, engineering process, raw materials and suppliers. The manufacturing plant has been developed for market needs and new technology development. In addition, Artificial Intelligence in Supply Chain Market attractiveness according to country, end-user, and other measures is also provided, permitting the reader to gauge the most useful or commercial areas for investments. The study also provides special chapter designed (qualitative) to highlights issues faced by industry players in their production cycle and supply chain. However overall estimates and sizing, various tables and graphs presented in the study gives and impression how big is the impact of COVID.



Geographically World Artificial Intelligence in Supply Chain markets can be classified as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa and Latin America. North America has gained a leading position in the global market and is expected to remain in place for years to come. The growing demand for Artificial Intelligence in Supply Chain markets will drive growth in the North American market over the next few years.



In the last section of the report, the companies responsible for increasing the sales in the Artificial Intelligence in Supply Chain Market have been presented. These companies have been analyzed in terms of their manufacturing base, basic information, and competitors. In addition, the application and product type introduced by each of these companies also form a key part of this section of the report. The recent enhancements that took place in the global market and their influence on the future growth of the market have also been presented through this study.



