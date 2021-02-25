Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/25/2021 -- The global artificial intelligence in the education sector market is expected to reach amarket size of USD 17.83 Billion by 2027 and register a significantly high CAGR, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Rising demand for real-time learner's progress monitoring and analysis solution is a primary factor driving growth of the global artificial intelligence in the education sector market, and this is further expected to increase exponentially over the forecast period. Growing demand for artificial intelligence (AI) technology to simplify administrative processes in institutions is projected to further propel global artificial intelligence in the education sector market growth during the forecast period. Rising venture capital funding in EdTech companies is also expected to boost growth of the global artificial intelligence in the education sector market over the next few years.



This report on the global Artificial Intelligence in the Education Sector Market equips the reader with all essential tools to decipher their standing in the industry based on the growth of revenue or sales. It provides a comprehensive evaluation of the global Artificial Intelligence in the Education Sector market from various perspectives to deliver a detailed, informative, and precise analysis of regional growth, competition, and market segmentation, among other factors. Moreover, it also gives an accurate account of the significant breakthroughs and developments that influence the global Artificial Intelligence in the Education Sector market. It also focuses on both the global as well as the regional expansion of the Artificial Intelligence in the Education Sector industry to give an overall analysis.



Key Highlights of Report

Increasing implementation of on-premises artificial intelligence solutions in universities and colleges to minimize cyber-attacks and information theft is driving revenue growth of the on-premises segment currently, which is expected to register a significantly high CAGR of 43.8% over the forecast period.

In terms of market share, the natural language processing segment is projected to contribute significantly to the global artificial intelligence market in the education sector during the forecast period, attributable to growing application of natural language processing technology to minimize the communication gap between computers and humans.

In terms of revenue, the virtual learning environment segment is projected to account for high revenue share in the global artificial intelligence in the education sector market over the forecast period due to growing use of AI to improve online learning experience in higher education.

As a result of rising implementation of AI technology in colleges and universities to streamline admission processes, the higher education segment among the end-use segments is projected to account for largest revenue share contribution to the global market over the forecast period.

Due to the high presence of international market players, such as Google LLC, Microsoft Corporation, and Amazon Web Services, Inc., in countries in North America, and higher deployment of AI-based solutions, the market in this region is expected to account for the largest revenue share as compared to that of other regional markets in the global artificial intelligence in the education sector market over the forecast period.

Key market participants include Google LLC, Microsoft Corporation, Amazon Web Services, Inc., International Business Machines Corporation, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp, Pearson PLC, Nuance Communications Inc., Blackboard Inc., Carnegie Learning, Inc., and Cognii, Inc.

In October 2020, Carnegie Learning, Inc. announced that Carnegie Learning had received a strategic growth investment from Madison Dearborn Partners, LLC. The strategic growth investment will improve the position of Carnegie Learning as a leading provider of artificial intelligence and formative assessment in the market for education technology.



Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020–2027)

Cloud-based

On-premises



Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020–2027)

Natural Language Processing

Deep Learning

Machine Learning



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020–2027)

Virtual Learning Environment

Smart Content

Intelligent Tutoring Systems

Others



End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020–2027)

K-12 Education

Higher Education

Corporate Learning



Regional scope- North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Central & South America; MEA



Key questions answered in the report

What will be the market size in terms of value and volume in the next five years?

Which segment is currently leading the market?

In which region will the market find its highest growth?

Which players will take the lead in the market?

What are the key drivers and restraints of the market's growth?



Research Methodology

Data triangulation and market breakdown

Research assumptions Research data including primary and secondary data

Primary data includes breakdown of primaries and key industry insights

Secondary data includes key data from secondary sources



