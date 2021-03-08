Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/08/2021 -- Artificial Intelligence in transportation market size is expected to reach USD 7,065.1 Million in 2028 and register a robust CAGR over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Steady revenue growth of the Artificial Intelligence in transportation market can be attributed to rising demand for safety and security in transportation and logistics and increasing deployment of more advanced traffic management solutions. Artificial Intelligence (AI) in transportation is used to gather traffic data to decrease traffic congestion and enhance public transport scheduling.



The report on the Global Artificial Intelligence in transportation Market studies the Artificial Intelligence in transportation market to offer accurate revenue estimations. The Artificial Intelligence in transportation market is poised to achieve a valuation of USD 7,065.1 Million by 2028, from its valuation of USD 1,978.0 Million in 2020, registering a CAGR of 17.2%. The report also sheds light on the various factors affecting the growth of the market.



AI helps in streamlining traffic patterns through real-time tracking and intelligent traffic light algorithms, thereby enabling smooth traffic flow, which significantly improves various aspects in transportation. Besides, AI helps in decreasing fuel consumption and exhaust emissions, which would otherwise be higher in a normal setting as a result of numerous vehicles moving slowly during a traffic jam or congestion.



Major companies operating in the Artificial Intelligence in transportation market include Daimler AG, Continental AG, Robert Bosch GmbH, VOLVO, PACCAR Inc., Magna International Inc., ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Scania AB, Valeo, and MAN SE.



The global Artificial Intelligence in transportation market report covers the analysis of drivers, trends, limitations, restraints, and challenges arising in the Artificial Intelligence in transportation market. The report also discusses the impact of various other market factors affecting the growth of the market across various segments and regions. The report segments the market on the basis of types, applications, and regions to impart a better understanding of the Artificial Intelligence in transportation market.



Emergen Research has segmented the global Artificial Intelligence in transportation market in terms of process, learning technology, application, and region:



Process Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2021–2028)

Signal Recognition

Object Recognition

Data Mining



Learning Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2021–2028)

Deep Learning

Context Awareness

Computer Vision

Natural Language Processing



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2021–2028)

Autonomous Trucks

HMI Trucks

Semi-autonomous Trucks



Detailed Regional Analysis covers:



North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia-Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Key Benefits of the Global Artificial Intelligence in transportation Report:



Comprehensive analysis of the changing competitive landscape

Assists in decision making processes for the businesses along with detailed strategic planning methodologies

The report offers an 8-year forecast and assessment of the Global Artificial Intelligence in transportation Market

Helps in understanding the key product segments and their estimated growth rate

In-depth analysis of market drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities

Comprehensive regional analysis of the Global Artificial Intelligence in transportation Market

Extensive profiling of the key stakeholders of the business sphere

Detailed analysis of the factors influencing the growth of the Global Artificial Intelligence in transportation Market



Table of Content



Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources



1.1. Market Definition



1.2. Research Scope



1.3. Methodology



1.4. Research Sources



1.4.1. Primary



1.4.2. Secondary



1.4.3. Paid Sources



1.5. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2028



Chapter 3. Key Insights



Chapter 4. Artificial Intelligence in Transportation Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis



4.1. Artificial Intelligence in Transportation Market Material Segmentation Analysis



4.2. Industrial Outlook



4.2.1. Market indicators analysis



4.2.2. Market drivers analysis



4.2.2.1. Increasing demand for safety and security in transportation



4.2.2.2. Rising demand for operating efficiency



4.2.2.3. Growing demand for autonomous vehicles



4.2.2.4. Increasing demand for traffic management systems



4.2.3. Market restraints analysis



4.2.3.1. Cost-prohibitive Artificial Intelligence systems



4.3. Technological Insights



4.4. Regulatory Framework



4.5. Porter's Five Forces Analysis



4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis



4.7. Price trend Analysis



4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis



Chapter 5. Artificial Intelligence in Transportation Market By Process Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million)



5.1. Process Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2028



5.1.1. Signal recognition



5.1.2. Object recognition



5.1.3. Data Mining



Chapter 6. Artificial Intelligence in Transportation Market By Learning Technology Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million)



6.1. Learning Technology Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2028



6.1.1. Deep learning



6.1.2. Context awareness



6.1.3. Computer vision



6.1.4. Natural language processing



Chapter 7. Artificial Intelligence in Transportation Market By Application Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million)



7.1. Application Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2028



7.1.1. Autonomous Trucks



7.1.2. HMI Trucks



7.1.3. Semi-autonomous Trucks



Continue…!



