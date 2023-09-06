NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/06/2023 -- The latest study released on the Global Artificial Intelligence in Transportation Market by AMA Research evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2030. The Artificial Intelligence in Transportation market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.



Definition: Transportation industry is evolving significantly in terms of automations. The automated vehicles requires machine intelligence that is artificial intelligence which refers to computer operated tasks which otherwise have required human intelligence such as decision making and visual perception. Transportation is a vital application area for artificial intelligence, involving the use computer vision, decision making and natural language processing (NLP) technologies. Fully Automated vehicles use AI based systems with the set of hardware such as Lidar, RADAR sensors, Video Cameras and many others. Thus, such a wide scope applications will lead to increase the demand for AI in transportation in forecasting years.



Market Opportunities:

Increasing Adoption of Highly Automated Trucks

Adoption of AI may Reduce Driver Fatigue and Avoid Potential Accidents



Market Drivers:

Increasing Demand for Safe and On Time Movement of Goods and Cargo

Minimizes Operational Cost as well as Increases Efficiency of the Vehicles



Market Trends:

Upsurging Strategic Alliances with other key players to Gain Competitive Edge

Introduction to Advanced Driver Assistance Systems



The Global Artificial Intelligence in Transportation Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below: by Application (Semi & Full-Autonomous, HMI, Platooning), Technology (Deep Learning, Computer Vision, Context Awareness, NLP), Process (Data Mining, Image Recognition, Signal Recognition), Offering (Hardware, Software)



Global Artificial Intelligence in Transportation market report highlights information regarding the current and future industry trends, growth patterns, as well as it offers business strategies to helps the stakeholders in making sound decisions that may help to ensure the profit trajectory over the forecast years.



Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate of the following regions:

The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.)

North America (United States, Mexico & Canada)

South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.)

Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).



Objectives of the Report

-To carefully analyze and forecast the size of the Artificial Intelligence in Transportation market by value and volume.

-To estimate the market shares of major segments of the Artificial Intelligence in Transportation

-To showcase the development of the Artificial Intelligence in Transportation market in different parts of the world.

-To analyze and study micro-markets in terms of their contributions to the Artificial Intelligence in Transportation market, their prospects, and individual growth trends.

-To offer precise and useful details about factors affecting the growth of the Artificial Intelligence in Transportation

-To provide a meticulous assessment of crucial business strategies used by leading companies operating in the Artificial Intelligence in Transportation market, which include research and development, collaborations, agreements, partnerships, acquisitions, mergers, new developments, and product launches.



Major highlights from Table of Contents:



Artificial Intelligence in Transportation Market Study Coverage:

It includes major manufacturers, emerging player's growth story, and major business segments of Artificial Intelligence in Transportation market, years considered, and research objectives. Additionally, segmentation on the basis of the type of product, application, and technology.

Artificial Intelligence in Transportation Market Executive Summary: It gives a summary of overall studies, growth rate, available market, competitive landscape, market drivers, trends, and issues, and macroscopic indicators.

Artificial Intelligence in Transportation Market Production by Region Artificial Intelligence in Transportation Market Profile of Manufacturers-players are studied on the basis of SWOT, their products, production, value, financials, and other vital factors.



Key Points Covered in Artificial Intelligence in Transportation Market Report:

Artificial Intelligence in Transportation Overview, Definition and Classification Market drivers and barriers

Artificial Intelligence in Transportation Market Competition by Manufacturers

Artificial Intelligence in Transportation Capacity, Production, Revenue (Value) by Region (2023-2028)

Artificial Intelligence in Transportation Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Region (2023-2028)

Artificial Intelligence in Transportation Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

Artificial Intelligence in Transportation Market Analysis by Application {Semi & Full-Autonomous, HMI, Platooning}

Artificial Intelligence in Transportation Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis Artificial Intelligence in Transportation Manufacturing Cost Analysis, Industrial/Supply Chain Analysis, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers, Marketing

Strategy by Key Manufacturers/Players, Connected Distributors/Traders Standardization, Regulatory and collaborative initiatives, Industry road map and value chain Market Effect Factors Analysis.



Key questions answered

How feasible is Artificial Intelligence in Transportation market for long-term investment?

What are influencing factors driving the demand for Artificial Intelligence in Transportation near future?

What is the impact analysis of various factors in the Global Artificial Intelligence in Transportation market growth?

What are the recent trends in the regional market and how successful they are?



