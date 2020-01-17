Artificial Intelligence in Transportation Market Outlook: 2020 the Year on a Positive Note

New Jersey, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/17/2020 -- Advance Market Analytics recently introduced Global Artificial Intelligence in Transportation Market Report tracks the major market procedures including Market Overview, Business Revenue, Introduction, Gross profit & business strategies opted by key market players. The report also focuses on market size, volume and value, shipment, price, interview record, business distribution etc. These data help the consumer know about the competitors better. It also covers different industries clients' information, which is very important to understand the market"



Transportation industry is evolving significantly in terms of automations. The automated vehicles requires machine intelligence that is artificial intelligence which refers to computer operated tasks which otherwise have required human intelligence such as decision making and visual perception. Transportation is a vital application area for artificial intelligence, involving the use computer vision, decision making and natural language processing (NLP) technologies. Fully Automated vehicles use AI based systems with the set of hardware such as Lidar, RADAR sensors, Video Cameras and many others. Thus, such a wide scope applications will lead to increase the demand for AI in transportation in forecasting years.



The major players in Artificial Intelligence in Transportation Market:

Microsoft Corporation (United States), IBM Corporation (United States), Continental (Germany), Alphabet Inc. (United States), Intel Corporation (United States), Magna (Canada), Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany), Nvidia Corporation (United States), Valeo SA (France) and ZF Friedrichshafen AG (Germany).



These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.



Market Drivers

- Increasing Demand for Safe and On Time Movement of Goods and Cargo

- Minimizes Operational Cost as well as Increases Efficiency of the Vehicles



Market Trend

- Upsurging Strategic Alliances with other key players to Gain Competitive Edge

- Introduction to Advanced Driver Assistance Systems



Restraints

- Expensive Artificially Intelligent Systems

- Growth of AI in Transportation in Concentrated to Giant Manufacturers Only



Opportunities

- Increasing Adoption of Highly Automated Trucks

- Adoption of AI may Reduce Driver Fatigue and Avoid Potential Accidents



Challenges

- Skilled Workforce is required

- Data Privacy and Cyber Security



This report describes the development of the industry by upstream & downstream, industry overall and development, key companies, as well as type segment & market application and so on, and makes a scientific prediction for the development industry prospects on the basis of analysis, finally, analyses opportunities for investment in the industry at the end of the report.



The Global Artificial Intelligence in Transportation Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:



Application (Semi & Full-Autonomous, HMI, Platooning), Technology (Deep Learning, Computer Vision, Context Awareness, NLP), Process (Data Mining, Image Recognition, Signal Recognition), Offering (Hardware, Software)



The regional analysis of Artificial Intelligence in Transportation Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world. Whereas, owing to rising no. of research activities in countries such as China, India, and Japan, Asia Pacific region is also expected to exhibit higher growth rate the forecast period 2019-2025.



Key highlights of the Study:

- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2018-2024

- Detailed information on factors that will accelerate the growth.

- Insights on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behaviour

- Uncovering market's competitive landscape

- Comprehensive information about factors that will challenge the growth



There are 15 Chapters analyzing in detail the Global Artificial Intelligence in Transportation market.

Chapter 1, to describe Artificial Intelligence in Transportation Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Artificial Intelligence in Transportation, with sales, revenue, and price of Artificial Intelligence in Transportation, in 2012 to 2018;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2012 to 2018;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Artificial Intelligence in Transportation, for each region, from 2012 to 2023;

Chapter 5, 6, 7,8 and 9, to analyze the key regions, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2012 to 2023;

Chapter 12, Artificial Intelligence in Transportation market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2023;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Artificial Intelligence in Transportation sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source.

Finally, this report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years, the Report also brief deals with the product life cycle, comparing it to the relevant products from across industries that had already been commercialized details the potential for various applications, discussing about recent product innovations and gives an overview on potential regional market shares.



