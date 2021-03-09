Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/09/2021 -- The global Artificial Intelligence in transportation market size is expected to reach USD 7,065.1 Million in 2028 and register a robust CAGR over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Steady revenue growth of the Artificial Intelligence in transportation market can be attributed to rising demand for safety and security in transportation and logistics and increasing deployment of more advanced traffic management solutions. Artificial Intelligence (AI) in transportation is used to gather traffic data to decrease traffic congestion and enhance public transport scheduling. AI helps in streamlining traffic patterns through real-time tracking and intelligent traffic light algorithms, thereby enabling smooth traffic flow, which significantly improves various aspects in transportation. Besides, AI helps in decreasing fuel consumption and exhaust emissions, which would otherwise be higher in a normal setting as a result of numerous vehicles moving slowly during a traffic jam or congestion.



Significant driving forces shaping the future of the Artificial Intelligence in Transportation market for the forecast period 2020 - 2027 find a special mention in the study and are backed by a real-time statistics. Thorough segmentation of the industry by type, application, classification, and geography works as an impetus towards increasing the sale figures and boosting business prospects alongside the hindrances that often restrict the industry's growth. In addition, bifurcation of the market on the basis of consumption volume, customer preference, end-user, and production capacity is explained through important resources including but not limited to charts, graphic images, and tables.



Market Segments

The global Artificial Intelligence in Transportation market has been categorized based on the product type, application, and region. Our expert analysts undertake a thorough assessment of all of the segments included in the report and analyze them based on their market share, revenue, market growth rate, and other vital factors. The segmentation allows the interested parties to determine sectors in the global Artificial Intelligence in Transportation market with high growth prospects and understand the growth strategies adopted by leading segments during the forecast period.



Some Key Highlights in the Report

In October 2020, Daimler Trucks entered into a partnership agreement with Waymo for deployment of autonomous SAE L4 technology. The partnership is intended to combine the automated driver technology of Waymo with a cutting-edge version of Freightliner Cascadia of Daimler for autonomous driving.

Signal recognition segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2020. Signal recognition and processing is used in intelligent transportation systems, which comprise technologies deployed in roadways and vehicles for management and enhancement of traffic flow. Signal recognition-based systems are used for detection of vehicles as they approach an intersection, thereby enabling traffic control systems to regulate traffic lights when needed.

Computer vision finds widespread use in traffic management systems. It aids in maintaining a steady traffic flow, leading to fewer congestions. Computer vision is also used in smart cities in the functioning of ambient light detectors in streetlights.

The Artificial Intelligence in transportation market in Asia Pacific is expected to register the fastest revenue growth rate as compared to other regional markets over the forecast period, owing to rapid growth of the transportation sector, rising sales of heavy commercial vehicles, and increasing use of AI in transportation, traffic management, and logistics.

Major companies operating in the Artificial Intelligence in transportation market include Daimler AG, Continental AG, Robert Bosch GmbH, VOLVO, PACCAR Inc., Magna International Inc., ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Scania AB, Valeo, and MAN SE.

Process Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2021–2028)

Signal Recognition

Object Recognition

Data Mining



Learning Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2021–2028)

Deep Learning

Context Awareness

Computer Vision

Natural Language Processing



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2021–2028)

Autonomous Trucks

HMI Trucks

Semi-autonomous Trucks



Regional Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million MT; 2017-2027)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

MEA



