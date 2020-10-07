Leeds, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/07/2020 -- Artificial Intelligence in Cyber Security Market Size And Forecast



Artificial Intelligence in Cyber Security Market was valued at USD 5.21 Billion in 2018 and is projected to achieve USD 41.21 Billion by 2026, rising at a CAGR of 31.10 % from 2019 to 2026.



The rising development of adoption of IoT and large progress within the number of connected devices and rising issues concerning the vulnerability of Wi-Fi networks to safety threats are driving the expansion of the market. The Global Artificial Intelligence in Cyber Safety Market report offers a holistic analysis of the market. The report presents a complete evaluation of key segments, trends, drivers, restraints, competitive landscape, and elements which can be enjoying a considerable position out there.



What's Artificial Intelligence in Cyber Security?



Artificial intelligence has been advancing quickly within the recent times. AI purposes varying from applied sciences, healthcare, and pharmaceutical industries. AI has confirmed to be an important device in decreasing prices related to numerous processes, development, manufacturing, automation, monitoring, adaption, and an enormous range of others. The Artificial Intelligence in Cyber Security allows the experience to investigate, examine, and perceive the cyber-crime with the speech recognition technology, Facebook Facial recognition software program, and Google's search engine. The emergence of artificial intelligence improves cybersecurity technologies and is used to take action towards cybercriminals. It's designed in such a method that, it responds to the cyber-attacks in a couple of milliseconds. The idea is broadly relevant within the anti-fraud techniques, security and vulnerability management, and others.



Global Artificial Intelligence in Cyber Security Market Overview



The main factor liable for driving the expansion of the market is the technological development which in response will increase the instance of cyber-threat. Additionally, the rising demand for the IoT technology and accountability of the Wi-Fi networks to safety threats are another elements that contribute to market progress. With the rise in demand for IoT, there's a prevalence within the variety of related enterprises, devices, and applications, companies. being related by means of technology, these enterprises have gotten vulnerable. Thus, AI in safety offers options with risk mitigation capabilities. Moreover, the quickly increased need for data safety led to imposing a constructive outlook on the market.



There are particular restraints and challenges confronted which can hinder the general Artificial Intelligence in Cyber Security market growth. the issues associated to the incapability of the artificial intelligence against the zero-day threat and unavailability of experience is anticipated to hinder the market progress.



Global Artificial Intelligence in Cyber Security Market: Segmentation Analysis



The Global Artificial Intelligence in Cyber Security Market is segmented based on Security Type, Technology, Application, and Geography.



Artificial Intelligence in Cyber Security Market by Security Type



- Application Security

- Cloud Security

- Endpoint Security

- Network Security



The cloud security segment is anticipated to be the fastest-growing segment owing to the increased adoption of cloud services across the globe.



Artificial Intelligence in Cyber Security Market by Technology



- Context-Aware Computing

- Machine Learning

- Natural Language Processing



The machine learning segment accounted for the largest revenue in the past and is expected to continue its dominance over the forecast period. The increased adoption of machine learning among the key end-users is responsible for the growth of the segment.



Artificial Intelligence in Cyber Security Market by Application



- Antivirus/Antimalware

- Data Loss Prevention

- Fraud Detection/Anti-Fraud

- Intrusion Detection/Prevention System

- Security & Vulnerability Management

- Unified Threat Management

- Others



Antivirus/Antimalware accounted for the largest segment under application. Cybersecurity is increasingly becoming a major concern for corporate executives and consumers, who are targeted by phishing scams and hackers attempting to access sensitive information. Thus, there is a need for artificial intelligence and machine learning techniques to counter-attack such antivirus and anti-malware.



Artificial Intelligence in Cyber Security Market by Geography



- North America

- Europe

- Asia Pacific

- Rest of the world



North America held the largest share in AI in the cybersecurity market. The United States accounts for the largest share of the market in North America. As North America is the quickly adopted the use of AI in cybersecurity as banks, government agencies, and financial institutes in this region face challenges related to cyber threats. On the other hand, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period. The increasing penetration of the internet and shift of focus toward digitization of the internal processes have been instrumental in driving the adoption of cloud-based services in this region. With the penetration of the internet, there are cybersecurity concerns that are anticipated to be tackled with the help of Artificial Intelligence.



Key Players In Artificial Intelligence in Cyber Security Market



The "Global Artificial Intelligence in Cyber Security Market" study report will provide a valuable insight with an emphasis on the global market. The major players in the market are



- Micron Technology, Inc.

- Intel Corporation

- Xilinx Inc.

- IBM Corporation

- Amazon Web Services, Inc.

- Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

- NVIDIA Corporation

- Darktrace

- Cylance Inc

- Vectra AI, Inc.



