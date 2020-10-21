Harrisburg, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/21/2020 -- Artificial Intelligence Global Market Report 2020-30: Covid 19 Growth and Change



The artificial intelligence market consists of sales of the artificial intelligence software and related services. Artificial Intelligence(AI) some times referred to as machine intelligence. Artificial intelligence is a wide-ranging branch of computer science-related with building smart machines that can perform tasks that require human intelligence.



The global artificial intelligence market is expected to grow from $28.42 billion in 2019 to $40.74 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 43.39%. The growth is mainly due to the COVID-19 health emergency across the globe that has led to a new wave of transformative technologies including the revolutionary artificial intelligence technology (for example - smart machines and robots) emerging as a possible solution to contain the epidemic. The market is then expected to recover and reach $99.94 billion in 2023 at CAGR of 34.86%.



Top Leading Companies mentioned are



Google, IBM, Baidu, Microsoft, Apple Inc., Ipsoft, NVIDIA corporation, Samsung Electronics Co.Ltd, and MicroStrategy Inc.



The artificial intelligence market covered in this market is segmented by offering into hardware; software; services. It is also segmented by technology into machine learning; natural language processing; context-aware computing; computer vision; others (image processing, speech recognition) and by end-user industry into healthcare; automotive; agriculture; retail; marketing; telecommunication; defense; aerospace; media & entertainment; others.



News and Latest Developments:



In January 2020, Apple acquired a Seattle based startup xnor.ai for a deal amount of $200 million. The acquisition is expected to strengthen in delivering AI capabilities. Xnor.ai is the listed in 2019 Forbes AI 50: America's most promising artificial intelligence companies.



This independent 300 page report guarantees you will remain better informed than your competition. With over figures examining the Artificial Intelligence market, the report gives you a visual, one-stop breakdown of the leading products, submarket and market leader's market revenue forecasts as well as analysis to 2020.



Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with Sales, revenue, Market Share (%) and Growth Rate (%) of Artificial Intelligence in these regions, from 2014 to 2020(forecast), covering Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.



Furthermore, the report provides a detailed analysis of the global Artificial Intelligence market with analysis of market size by value and volume. Along with this, an analysis of penetration rate and the average revenue generated per user (ARPU) in the market has also been done. The report also includes a detailed analysis of the global Artificial Intelligence market by countries, comprising of its market by value, volume, and ARPU and penetration rate.



Reasons for Buying this Report:



Gain a truly global perspective with the most comprehensive report available on this market covering 50+ geographies.

Create regional and country strategies on the basis of local data and analysis.

Identify growth segments for Artificial Intelligence.

Outperform competitors using forecast data and the drivers and trends shaping the market.

Understand customers based on the latest market research findings.

Benchmark performance against key competitors.

Utilize the relationships between key data sets for superior strategizing.

Suitable for supporting your internal and external presentations with reliable high quality data and analysis

Report will be updated with the latest data and delivered to you within 3-5 working days of order.



The research includes historic data from 2014 to 2020 and forecasts until 2020 which makes the reports an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales and product managers, consultants, analysts, and other people looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs. The report will make detailed analysis mainly on above questions and in-depth research on the development environment, market size, development trend, operation situation and future development trend of Artificial Intelligence on the basis of stating current situation of the industry in 2020 so as to make comprehensive organization and judgment on the competition situation and development trend of Artificial Intelligence Market and assist manufacturers and Artificial Intelligence organization to better grasp the development course of Artificial Intelligence Market.



Note: All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19 . Both upstream and downstream of the entire supplychain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.



