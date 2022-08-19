Artificial Intelligence Market Estimations : USD 407.0 Billion by 2027

Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/19/2022 -- According to MarketsandMarkets, the global Artificial Intelligence Market size is expected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 36.2% during the forecast period, to reach USD 407.0 billion by 2027 from USD 86.9 billion in 2022. Since its introduction in the market, artificial intelligence technology had quickly acquired acceptance. The worldwide artificial intelligence market is expanding significantly as a result of the increasing demand for artificial intelligence technologies across numerous industry verticals.



As per verticals, the healthcare and life sciences segment to grow at highest CAGR during the forecast period



The artificial intelligence market is segmented on verticals into BFSI, IT/ITES, Telecommunication, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Manufacturing, Retail and eCommerce, Government and Defense, Automotive Transportation and Logistics, Energy and Utilities, and other verticals, such as travel and hospitality, and education. As per verticals, the healthcare and life sciences vertical is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Healthcare and life sciences, as an industry, is growing at a good pace and is expected to contribute significantly to the globally artificial intelligence market. Applications for artificial intelligence in healthcare include patient data and risk analysis, medical imaging and diagnostics, precision medicine, drug discovery, and much more. Patient data is expanding as a result of the widespread use of electronic medical records, and the risk analysis market is also expanding because to benefits like risk management and predictive analytics provided by AI systems to payers and healthcare providers.



Cloud Segment to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period



As per deployment mode, cloud Segment to grow at the highest CAGR for the artificial intelligence market during the forecast period. The artificial intelligence market by deployment mode is segmented into cloud and on-premises. Various advantages, such as lower operational expenses, hassle-free deployment, and more, are provided by the cloud deployment approach. With increasing awareness of the advantages of cloud-based solutions, cloud adoption for Machine Learning and Natural Language Processing tools in AI is anticipated to increase. It gives businesses more operational flexibility and makes real-time analytics implementation easier for businesses.



As per region, North America to have the highest market size during the forecasted period



As per region, North America to have the highest market size during the forecasted period. The Americas AI digital age that has grown in the retail operation is the foundation of AI in industrial developments. All sectors of retail have seen an improvement in speed, productivity, and reliability, in large part due to cutting-edge data and advanced analytical technology that help businesses make decisions based on data. Businesses are now able to compile and assess individual customer data in order to run promotional campaigns because of cutting-edge AI technology. For this reason, regional retailers are using cutting-edge technology to improve their e-commerce platforms.



Some of the major artificial intelligence market vendors are Google Inc. (US), Microsoft Corporation (US), NVIDIA Corporation (US), Intel Corporation (US), Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (South Korea), IBM Corporation (US), Amazon Web Services, Inc. (US), Oracle (US), Meta (US), Salesforce (US), Cisco (US), Siemens (US), Huawei (China), SAP SE (Germany), SAS Institute (US), Baidu, Inc. (China), Alibaba Cloud (China), iFLYTEK (China), and Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP (US).



