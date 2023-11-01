Artificial Intelligence Market Growth in France

Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/01/2023 -- France is rapidly positioning itself as a leading player in the global artificial intelligence (AI) market, with a particular emphasis on open-source AI. This strategic move aims to foster a growing native AI industry and position France as the epicenter of AI innovation in Europe. In June 2023, French President unveiled a substantial commitment of USD 43.3 million to support French-made generic AI projects and an even more substantial USD 540.9 million for AI research and development.



Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=74851580



France's focus on open-source AI is pivotal, intersecting with two prominent global AI narratives: the drive to make Europe a major AI hub and the surging popularity of open-source AI. This investment is intended to attract further capital from private investors, highlighting the nation's commitment to fostering AI innovation. France's significant investment in open-source AI is geared toward creating two or three influential global players in this field, indicating its determination to be a pivotal contributor to the evolution of AI technologies.



The French government is also taking a proactive role in shaping AI regulation, aligning itself with the European Union and other stakeholders aiming to establish global AI regulations by the end of the year. This proactive stance positions France as a leader in AI governance and regulation.



The investment in open-source AI carries the potential to drive innovation, stimulate the growth of a domestic AI industry, and attract and retain top-tier talent in the AI sector. Furthermore, it can contribute significantly to the global development and regulation of AI technologies, placing France at the forefront of AI advancement.



Inquire Before Buying: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=74851580



To cultivate an AI-friendly ecosystem, the French government is extending financial support through various grant programs. The French Tech Seed Fund, for instance, targets early-stage startups, providing them with the necessary capital to kickstart their AI initiatives. France is also actively promoting AI-focused incubators such as Station F in Paris, which serves as a home to numerous AI startups, offering them valuable resources and mentorship. This ecosystem that encourages collaboration between startups, research institutions, and established companies positions France as a prime destination for AI innovation. France's strategic push to position itself as Europe's AI hub, with a focus on open-source AI, underscores the country's ambition to play a significant role in the global AI landscape.



About MarketsandMarkets™



MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America's best management consulting firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.



MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.



Earlier this year, we made a formal transformation into one of America's best management consulting firms as per a survey conducted by Forbes.



The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.



Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.



To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.



Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com