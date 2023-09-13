Artificial Intelligence Market Size Is Expected to Reach a Value of over $1,345.2 Billion by 2030

Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/13/2023 -- The global Artificial Intelligence Market size is expected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 36.8% during the forecast period, to reach USD 1,345.2 billion by 2030 from USD 150.2 billion in 2023, according to research report by MarketsandMarkets™.



The adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) technology has been remarkable since its introduction, leading to significant growth in the global market. This growth attributed to the increasing demand for artificial intelligence technologies across diverse industry verticals. Organizations are recognizing the transformative potential of artificial intelligence in improving operational efficiency, enhancing customer experiences, and driving innovation.



Artificial Intelligence technology such as machine learning, natural language processing, computer vision, and others are revolutionizing various sectors, including healthcare, finance, manufacturing, and retail. The advancements in AI algorithms, computing power, and data availability are further fueling the growth of the AI market, as businesses seek to leverage the potential of AI to gain a competitive edge in the digital era.



As per verticals, the healthcare & life sciences segment to grow at highest CAGR during the forecast period



The artificial intelligence market is segmented on verticals into retail & eCommerce, BFSI, Government & Defense, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Telecom, Energy & Utilities, Manufacturing, Agriculture, IT/ITeS, Media & Entertainment, Automotive, Transportation and Logistics and other verticals (Construction, education, and travel and hospitality). As per verticals, the healthcare and life sciences vertical is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This industry is experiencing significant growth and is poised to contribute significantly to the global artificial intelligence market. Artificial intelligence applications in healthcare & life sciences includes patient data and risk analysis, medical imaging and diagnostics, precision medicine, drug discovery, and much more. The use of electronic medical records has led to the expansion of patient data, while the risk analysis market benefits from artificial intelligence systems' risk management and predictive analytics capabilities for payers and healthcare providers. These advancements in artificial intelligence technology are driving innovation and transformation within the healthcare sector.



By business function marketing and sales accounts to hold the largest market size during the forecast period



As per business function, marketing and sales segment to hold the largest market size for the artificial intelligence market during the forecast period. With the aid of AI-powered algorithms, businesses personalize their marketing campaigns, target the right audience, and deliver relevant content at the optimal time. Artificial intelligence also enhances sales processes by providing predictive analytics, lead scoring, and automated customer support through chatbots. Furthermore, artificial intelligence enables advanced data analytics and segmentation, optimizing sales funnels and improving conversion rates. The adoption of artificial intelligence in marketing and sales is reshaping how businesses engage with customers, optimize their strategies, and drive revenue growth.



Regional Analysis for Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market:



AI is rapidly expanding across the Asia Pacific region, driven by robust investments from governments, tech giants, and startups. Countries like China, India, and Singapore are leading the way with ambitious AI strategies and initiatives, fostering innovation and research in areas such as healthcare, finance, and manufacturing. Various AI MNC's are investing and expanding their operations in the region.



Japanese Companies are focusing on developing AI-powered robots for a range of applications, from manufacturing to healthcare and eldercare. In June 2021, the Japanese university Aizu used NVIDIA Jetson to nurture robotics talent and artificial intelligence, enabling high confidence for students learning AI and IoT manufacturing. Also, in 2021, the Japanese government launched a EUR 637 million (USD 715.7 million) fund focused on biotechnology, robotics, and artificial intelligence in an effort to strengthen their domestic tech market.



The artificial intelligence market in South Korea is experiencing significant growth, fueled by substantial government investments in AI infrastructure. In January 2023, the government plans to invest approximately USD 215 million over five years to develop artificial intelligence technologies for everyday environments.



Singapore government has been taking various initiatives to promote the development of AI, including the AI for Singapore National Strategy and the Smart Nation initiative.



In ANZ, enterprises are leveraging artificial intelligence for a wide range of applications, including customer service automation, predictive analytics, fraud detection, and supply chain optimization. Also, the AI-powered chatbots and virtual assistants are deployed to improve customer experiences and streamline interactions. Companies use artificial intelligence algorithms to analyze vast amounts of data and extract valuable insights, enabling data-driven decisionmaking. In May 2023, ANZ Banking Group made the strategic decision to establish a dedicated team to explore the applications of generative AI within their operations.



Key Players:



Some of the major artificial intelligence market vendors are Google (US), Microsoft (US), IBM (US), Oracle (US), AWS (US), Intel (US), Salesforce (US), SAP (Germany), Cisco (US), Meta (US), HPE (US), Siemens (Germany), Huawei (China), NVIDIA (US), Baidu (China), SAS Institute (US), OpenAI (US), H2O.ai (US), iFLYTEK (China), Alibaba Cloud (China), General Vision (US), Darktrace (UK), Blackberry Limited (Canada), DiDi Global (China), Face++ (China), Inbenta (US), Anju Software (US), Butterfly Network (US), Atomwise (US), AIBrain (US), SK Hynix (South Korea), Progress (US), PrecisionHawk (US), AgEagle Aerial System (US), Neurala (US), Twitter (US), Aurea Software (US), Persado (US), 8x8 (US), Appier (Taiwan), GumGum (US), IPRO (US), Graphcore (UK), Preferred Networks (Japan), Applied Brain Research (Canada), Pilot AI (US), Iris Automation (US), Gamaya (Switzerland), ec2ce (Spain), Descartes Labs (US), Mythic (US), Ada (Canada), Mostly AI (Austria), Sentient.io (Singapore), Lumen5 (Canada), AI Superior (Germany), Fosfor (India), Intrinsic (US), Jasper (US), Soundful (US), Writesonic (US), One AI (Israel).



Earlier this year, we made a formal transformation into one of America's best management consulting firms as per a survey conducted by Forbes.



