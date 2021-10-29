Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/29/2021 -- Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Artificial Intelligence of Things Market" with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Artificial Intelligence of Things market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.



Some of the key players profiled in the study are:

Tachyus (United States), SAS (United States), IBM (United States), HPE (United States), SAP (Germany), Microsoft (United States), Sentrain, Inc. (United States), Maana (United States), Neura (United States), Augury Systems (United States), Glassbeam (United States),



Scope of the Report of Artificial Intelligence of Things:

The Artificial Intelligence of Thing is designed with the combination of the adoption of Artificial Intelligence (AI) technologies within the Internet of Things (IoT) infrastructure to expand IoT operations, enhance human-machine interactions, and enhance data management, analytics, and decision-making capabilities. The AI technology, machine learning, provides IoT networks/systems with the ability to learn from data, transforming IoT enabled assets into machine learning. The artificial intelligence also helps in transforming IoT data into useful information, facilitating improved decision making. The Artificial Intelligence of Things has transformed both technologies by adding value to IoT through advanced machine learning and decision making. Along with that IoT is adding value to AI through connectivity and data exchange.

In Jan 2020, Insurers announced the launch of artificial intelligence of things risk management solutions. This loss prevention services for corporate clients. This solution is to develop the digital risk engineer concept to provide analytic data for connected devices.



Market Trends:

High Demand for Advanced Decision-Making Solutions

High Involvement of AIOT in Deployment of 5G IoT



Opportunities:

Increasing Number of Automobile Manufacturers, Along With High Adoption of the AI Technology in Autonomous Vehicles



Market Drivers:

High adoption of IoT automated connected devices in developed regions, because with the rapid movement of artificial intelligence for an advanced solution is making human life more and easier. Along with increasing government funding on smart city projects in an emerging nation such as China, India, and others. The combination of both technologies provides centralized and edge computing solutions.



The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

by Services (Robot-Based Industrial Inspection Services, Natural Language Processing, Smart Home Monitoring Systems, Telematics, IoT Financial Services, Cloud & It Services, Others), End Users (Enterprise, Industrial, Manufacturing Sector, BFSI, Automobile, Public and Government, Others), Technology (Big Data, Cognitive Computing, Deep Learning, Machine Learning, Anomaly Monitoring, Predictive Maintenance, Vehicle Telemetry, Others), Devices (Consumer Connected Devices {Smart TV, Smart Phone, Smart Watches, and Others}, Industrial {Smart Grid, Smart Cities, Smart Sensors, and Others}, Enterprise Connected Devices {Commercial Security Systems, Surveillance Camera, And Others}, Others), Offerings (Software, Services)



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



