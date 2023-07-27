Artificial Intelligence Robots Market Share, Growth Rate and Opportunities Report 2026

Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/27/2023 -- The AI Robots market is expected to grow from USD 6.9 billion in 2021 to USD 35.3 billion by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 38.6 % during the forecast period.



The AI Robots market has been witnessing significant growth over the past years, owing to rise in demand for industrial robot and rise in adoption of AI robots industry in healthcare industry to control Covid-19.



Driver: Rise in demand for industrial robots



Implementing automation technology and installing industrial robots throughout the production processes has helped industrial businesses enable human employees to dedicate more time to other demanding projects. This has improved quality, reduced risks for associates with dangerous tasks, and lowered the overall operational costs. As labor costs rise, automation technologies come as alternate options. Robots help complete monotonous tasks more quickly and consistently than humans.



Restraint: Absence of standardized regulations to prevent risks associated with networked and autonomous robots



With the adoption of technologies such as cloud computing, robots are now becoming networked. For instance, Ozobot & Evollve (US) offers Evo, which is equipped with OzoChat software for worldwide messaging between Evo robots. These networked robots can potentially be hacked, and their abilities can be adversely used. Also, global military & defense sector has started considering AI-based robots as a vital part of any military fleet.



Opportunity: Focus on developing robots with special application cases that work and add value



AI-integrated robots are gaining traction with the increasing requirement of social robots to interact with humans and for assistance, among others. Assistant robots need to perform various tasks involving home security, patient care, companionship, and elderly assistance. Companies are now increasingly focusing on developing robots that are suitable for the entire family and excel in performing the abovementioned tasks.



Challenge: Developing AI to help robots make better decisions and make them safe for humans



Over the years, robots have become smarter and more autonomous; however, they still lack moral reasoning. The colossal hurdle to moral reasoning is that there is no universal set of human morals. As morality is culturally specific, evolving continuously, and eternally debated, developing a perfect AI system is a major challenge faced by players in the AI robots market.



Stock Management is expected to lead AI Robots market during the forecast period



In 2020, the stock management application accounted for the largest size of the AI robots market and is expected to record a significant growth rate during the forecast period. Robots are being widely adopted for stock management applications, which comprise warehouse stock management, retail store stock management, and factory stock management. The major tasks performed by robots to manage stocks include sorting, sequencing, and delivery.



Key Market Players:



The AI Robots companies such as SoftBank (Japan), NVDIA (US), Intel (US), Microsoft (US), IBM (US), Hanson Robotics (China), Alphabet (US), Xilinx (US), ABB (Switzerland), Fanuc (Japan), Alphabet (US), Harman International (US)are among the key players operating in the AI Robots market.