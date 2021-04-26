Artificial Intelligence Systems Spending Market Size, Demand, Scope, Share, Growth, Applications, Types and Forecasts Report 2028

Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/26/2021 -- The global Artificial Intelligence systems spending market is forecast to reach a market size of USD 767.60 Billion by 2028, and register a significantly high CAGR, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Growth of the global Artificial Intelligence systems spending market in terms of revenue is expected to increase significantly during the forecast period due to rising demand for AI solutions in the education sector. Rising adoption of AI in the BFSI industry to provide enhanced customer service is also another major factor expected to further boost global Artificial Intelligence systems spending market growth during the forecast period. Rising focus of governments on digital economy transformation is expected to further support market growth going ahead.



The report covers key points of the market, including the standards, regulations, and policy changes applied by the government on the industry for the coming years. The report encompasses thorough research carried out by the application of advanced analytical tools such as SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis to pinpoint the growth trends and patterns. Factors likely to influence the growth of the market, current trends, opportunities, restraining factors, and business landscape are discussed in-depth in the market study.



Key market participants include Google LLC, Microsoft Corporation, Apple Inc., Facebook, Inc., International Business Machines Corporation, Intel Corporation, Wipro Limited, Accenture PLC, Infosys Limited, and Salesforce.com Inc.



The Artificial Intelligence Systems Spending research report also includes an insightful study of the prominent players of the industry along with their business overview, strategic planning, and business expansion plans adopted by them. This assists the readers and business owners in formulating strategic expansion and investment plans. The report focuses on mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, corporate and government deals, and others. The report also talks about the expansions these prominent players are vying for in the key regions of the market.



Emergen Research has segmented the global Artificial Intelligence systems spending market on the basis of component, technology, application, end-use, and region.



Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Software

Applications

Platforms

Hardware

Server

Storage

Service

IT service

Business service



Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Natural language processing

Deep learning

Artificial general intelligence (AGI)

Machine vision

Artificial super intelligence (ASI)

Machine learning



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Automated threat intelligence & prevention systems

Fraud analysis & investigation

Automated customer service

Others



End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Healthcare

BFSI

Transportation

Education

Telecommunications

Media & entertainment

Retail

Manufacturing

Construction

Information technology

Others



The report addresses the following key points:



The report estimates the expected market size from 2020-2027

The report provides a forecast of market drivers, restraints, and future opportunities for the Artificial Intelligence Systems Spending market

The report further analyses the changing market dynamics

Regional analysis and segmentation of the market with analysis of the regions and segments expected to dominate the market growth

Extensive competitive landscape mapping with profiles of the key competitors

In-depth analysis of business strategies and collaborations such as mergers and acquisitions adopted by the key companies

Revenue forecast, country scope, application insights, and product insights



