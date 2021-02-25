The study methodologies used to examine the Artificial Intelligence Systems Spending market for the forecast period, 2020 - 2027 further classifies the industry by type, geography, end-use and end-user to add more precision and bring to light factors responsible for augmenting business development.
The global Artificial Intelligence systems spending market is forecast to reach a market size of USD 767.60 Billion by 2028, and register a significantly high CAGR, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Growth of the global Artificial Intelligence systems spending market in terms of revenue is expected to increase significantly during the forecast period due to rising demand for AI solutions in the education sector. Rising adoption of AI in the BFSI industry to provide enhanced customer service is also another major factor expected to further boost global Artificial Intelligence systems spending market growth during the forecast period. Rising focus of governments on digital economy transformation is expected to further support market growth going ahead.
The latest report on the Artificial Intelligence Systems Spending market closely surveys, examines and offers vital statistics on the Artificial Intelligence Systems Spending market for the forecast period 2020 - 2027. This market intelligence assessment report weighs up on the potential region that reserves greater opportunities for this industry. Importantly, subject matter experts have taken into account every critical aspect right from the market size, share, and growth to the dramatic shift in the consumer behaviour and their growing spending capacity. The industry assessment study depicts a perfectly clear picture of both the past and the future trends to offer the stakeholders, business owners, and marketing executives an opportunity to zero in on an effective marketing strategy and boost sales.
Key Highlights of Report
Software segment is expected to lead in terms of revenue growth, and register a CAGR of 47.6% during the forecast period. This high growth rate can be attributed to increasing implementation of AI-enabled chatbot solutions to improve operational activities and customer service.
Deep learning segment is projected to account for largest market share over the forecast period due to growing use of deep learning technology to develop AI-enabled advanced service bot and virtual assistance.
In terms of revenue contribution to the global Artificial Intelligence systems spending market, the automated customer service segment is projected to lead during the forecast period as a result of increasing implementation of AI-based platforms to optimize customer service activities in different end-use industries.
Healthcare segment is projected to account for comparatively higher market share during the forecast period due to growing use of AI platforms for novel cancer drug target identification and validation.
North America market is projected to account for the highest revenue share among other regional markets over the forecast period due to increasing government focus on digital economy transformation in countries in the region.
Key market participants include Google LLC, Microsoft Corporation, Apple Inc., Facebook, Inc., International Business Machines Corporation, Intel Corporation, Wipro Limited, Accenture PLC, Infosys Limited, and Salesforce.com Inc.
In April 2020, Voysis Limited was acquired by Apple Inc. Through this acquisition Apple will strengthen its NLP technology expertise to enhance its AI-driven digital voice assistance application, Siri.
Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)
Software
Applications
Platforms
Hardware
Server
Storage
Service
IT service
Business service
Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)
Natural language processing
Deep learning
Artificial general intelligence (AGI)
Machine vision
Artificial super intelligence (ASI)
Machine learning
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)
Automated threat intelligence & prevention systems
Fraud analysis & investigation
Automated customer service
Others
End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)
Healthcare
BFSI
Transportation
Education
Telecommunications
Media & entertainment
Retail
Manufacturing
Construction
Information technology
Others
Regional scope- North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Central & South America; MEA
Key questions answered in the report
What will be the market size in terms of value and volume in the next five years?
Which segment is currently leading the market?
In which region will the market find its highest growth?
Which players will take the lead in the market?
What are the key drivers and restraints of the market's growth?
Research Methodology
Data triangulation and market breakdown
Research assumptions Research data including primary and secondary data
Primary data includes breakdown of primaries and key industry insights
Secondary data includes key data from secondary sources
