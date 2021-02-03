New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/03/2021 -- The Global Artificial Joints Market is estimated to register a CAGR of 6%, generating USD 27.97 billion in terms of revenue by 2027 from USD 19.32 billion in 2019. The market growth is driven by the growing incidences of age-related musculoskeletal disorders globally. Some of the most common musculoskeletal disorders among the geriatric population have been osteoarthritis, fractures, joint infections, and osteoporosis.



A joint replacement is generally a surgical procedure in which parts of a damaged joint or an arthritic are removed and replaced with a plastic, ceramic, or metal device called a prosthesis, which is designed to replicate the movement of a normal, healthy human joint. The expansion of the geriatric population base and an associated rise in incidence and prevalence of chronic arthritis will boost artificial joints market growth through 2027.



Some of the players profiled in the report are Aesculap AG, Depuy Synthes (Johnson & Johnson), Biomet, Inc., DJO Global, Inc., Globus Medical, Exactech, Inc., JRI Orthopaedics, NuVasive, Inc., Medtronic, Inc., AK Medical, Smith & Nephew, SAMO, Stryker Corp., Zimmer Holdings, and Arthrex, among others.



The Global Artificial Joints Market is segmented as follows:



Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)



- Cobalt-Chromium Alloys

- Titanium Alloys

- Metal-Plastic



End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)



- Prosthetics clinics

- Hospitals

- Rehabilitation centre

- Others



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)



- Hip and Knee

- Ankle

- Wrist

- Shoulder

- Elbow



Market Segmentation by Regions:



North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Key Point Summary of the Report:



The global Artificial Joints market research report is an investigative study offering key insights into the latest growth trends, developments, technological and product advancements, and the research and development scenario. The report also covers the market aspects that directly influence the growth of the market. These features include strategies undertaken by the prominent players, their expansion tactics, and the product portfolios of the companies, and micro and macro-economic factors.



The study also analyses the crucial market aspects, including R&D, product launches and brand promotions, mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, and the growth pattern on both regional and global levels. The report offers an in-depth evaluation of factors such as cost, capacity, rates of production and consumption, gross revenue, profit margin, demand and supply ratio, import/export, market share, market size, and market trends.



The Global Artificial Joints Market includes relevant and verified information relating to the overall market, key players, and their market position and financial standing. The report utilizes advanced analytical tools such as SWOT analysis, Porter's Five Forces Analysis, investment return analysis, and feasibility analysis to offer a comprehensive view of the market position of the major players of the industry.



Key Coverage of the Artificial Joints Market:



- Insightful information regarding the global Artificial Joints market

- Identification of growth in various segments and sub-segments of the Artificial Joints market

- Strategic recommendations for investment opportunities

- The report covers significant statistics related to the industry along with products, applications, price analysis, demand & supply, and production and consumptions rate

- Emerging trends and current market segment analysis to help investors formulate new business strategies

- Accelerates the decision-making process through the availability of the drivers and limitations



To summarize everything stated above, the report offers key insights into the Artificial Joints market to allow the reader to gain a complete understanding of the Global Artificial Joints Market through accurate estimations, a panoramic view of the market scenario, competitive landscape, factors influencing the growth of the market, driving factors, restraints, regulatory framework, growth prospects and opportunities, and factors propelling the market forward. The research study offers an in-depth view of the industry to offer a competitive edge to the reader and help them in formulating beneficial investment plans. The report provides a comprehensive overview of the market with facts relating to the past, present, and future of the Global Artificial Joints Market.



Global Artificial Joints Market: Table of Contents



Chapter 1. Market Synopsis



1.1. Market Definition



1.2. Research Scope & Premise



1.3. Methodology



1.4. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2018-2026



Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics



Chapter 4. Artificial Joints Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis



Continued……….



Thank you for reading our report. To inquire about customization or any queries about the report, please get in touch with us. Our team will make sure the report is best suited to your needs.



