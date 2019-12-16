Artificial Joints Market to Foresee Growth at a CAGR of 4.86% over the Forecast Period (2019-2025) Due to New Inventions in the Artificial Joint Materials

Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/16/2019 -- The Infinium Global Research analyzes the "Artificial Joints Market (Material - Ceramics, Alloy, Oxinium, and Other Materials; Application - Artificial Knee Joints, Artificial Hip Joints, Artificial Joints of Shoulder, and Other Applications): Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Size, Share and Forecasts to 2025." The global artificial joints market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.86% over the forecast period of 2019-2025.



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In upcoming years, the artificial joints market will register a healthy CAGR. Rising the old age population globally is one of the major driving factors for the growth of the market. Bone joints related problems are very common nowadays. Extensive human activities are causing abnormalities in the joints, especially in elderly people, which sometimes does not heal by itself and requires surgical procedures.



Artificial joints provide better solutions for such conditions, where the implant made up of compatible biological material fixed into the damaged part in the body to restore the function of the joint. Innovations in artificial joint materials provide better durability and stability for an extended period.



Cost-effective Implant Materials Creating Good Opportunity for the Artificial Joints Market



The number of osteoarthritis and arthritis problems in the elderly population is rising by a faster rate and at the same time increasing the number of other bone-related problems. According to WHO, by 2050, the world's population aged 60 years and older is expected to cross 2 billion, up from 900 million in 2015.



Moreover, increasing cases of calcium deficiency in people due to changing lifestyle and unhealthy food intake especially in women, are causing osteoporosis that makes the bones brittle which in turn also driving the growth of artificial joints market. On the other hand, the high cost of artificial implants and the price of the surgical procedure can hamper the growth of the market. However, innovation to produce effective and cost-effective implant material can provide a better opportunity for the market.



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Artificial Knee Joints Lead the Segment by the Largest Revenue Generator



Global artificial joints market segmented based on material and application. The material segment further categorized into Ceramics, Alloy, Oxinium, and Others. Among the material type ceramics holds a high share of the market, owing to easy availability and less cost compared to other material. Application segment classified into artificial knee joints, artificial hip joints, artificial joints of shoulder and others. Artificial knee joints lead the segment by the largest revenue generator. A rising number of knee ailments in the geriatric and obese population supporting the growth of this segment.



Asia-pacific is Expected to Witness a Substantial Growth Due to Developing Healthcare Infrastructure



Geographically, North America is anticipated to be the largest region for the artificial joints market globally. Advanced healthcare facilities and supporting reimbursement policies are supporting to dominate the North America market. Furthermore, the Europe region stays in the second position for the artificial joints market. Asia-Pacific is expected to witness healthy growth in the forecast period. The presence of a large population suffering from joint-related disease and developing healthcare infrastructure is contributing to the growth of the market.



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Artificial Joints Market: Competitive Analysis



Some of the key players in the market are Stryker Corp, DePuy Synthes, Zimmer Biomet, Smith & Nephew, Medtronic Spinal, DJO Global, Integra Lifesciences, NuVasive Inc., Globus Medical, Wright Medical, and others. Stryker Corp is leading the competitive market in terms of revenue generation; Stryker Corp has acquired a market with a wide range of joint replacement implants.



Reasons to Buy this Report:



=> Comprehensive analysis of global as well as regional markets of the artificial joints.



=> Complete coverage of all the product type and application segments to analyze the trends, developments, and forecast of market size up to 2025.



=> Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in this market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and the latest developments of the company.



=> Infinium Global Research- Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.