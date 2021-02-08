Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/08/2021 -- HTF Market Report released a new research document of 104 pages on industry titled as 'Global Artificial Leather Market Insights by Application, Product Type, Competitive Landscape & Regional Forecast 2025' with detailed analysis, Competitive landscape, forecast and strategies. The study covers geographic analysis that includes regions like North America (Canada, United States & Mexico), Europe (Germany, the United Kingdom, Belgium, Netherlands, France, Russia & Italy, Others), Asia-Pacific (Japan, South Korea, China, India & Southeast Asia), South America (Argentina, Brazil, Peru, Colombia, Etc.), Middle East & Africa and important players/vendors such as Alfatex ITALIA (Italy) , Mayur Uniquoters Limited (India) , Zhejiang Hexin Industry Group (China) , Yantai Wanhua Synthetic Leather Group Co. Ltd (China) , NAN YA Plastics Industrial Co. Ltd (China) , Teijin Limited (Japan) , Kuraray (Japan) Kuraray Co. Ltd. (Japan) , DuPont (United States) , Uniroyal (United States) , Asahi Kasei Corporation (Japan) , San fang chemical industry co. ltd. (China) , Toray Coatex Co. Ltd. (Japan) , H.R. Polycoats Pvt. LTD. (Japan) , Alfatex (Belgium) , Filwel co. ltd. (Japan) and Yantai Wanhua Synthetic Leather Group Co. Ltd. (China). The report will help you gain market insights, future trends and growth prospects for forecast period of 2020-2025.



Summary

Scope of the Study

The global artificial leather market is propelling the market with rising demand from footwear sector. Artificial leather is the plastic fibre made of polymer with look and resembling properties of leather and also known as Synthetic leather. The increasing demand supply gap and high cost of genuine leather has led to the adoption of synthetic leather.. The market study is being classified by Type (PVC-leather , PU-leather and Bio-leather), by Application (Automotive , Clothing , Foot wear , Bags, purses & wallets , Furnishing and Other) and major geographies with country level break-up that includes South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America) , Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Taiwan, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific) , Europe (Germany, France, Italy, United Kingdom, Netherlands, Rest of Europe) , MEA (Middle East, Africa) , North America (United States, Canada, Mexico) .



Alfatex ITALIA (Italy) , Mayur Uniquoters Limited (India) , Zhejiang Hexin Industry Group (China) , Yantai Wanhua Synthetic Leather Group Co. Ltd (China) , NAN YA Plastics Industrial Co. Ltd (China) , Teijin Limited (Japan) , Kuraray (Japan) Kuraray Co. Ltd. (Japan) , DuPont (United States) , Uniroyal (United States) , Asahi Kasei Corporation (Japan) , San fang chemical industry co. ltd. (China) , Toray Coatex Co. Ltd. (Japan) , H.R. Polycoats Pvt. LTD. (Japan) , Alfatex (Belgium) , Filwel co. ltd. (Japan) and Yantai Wanhua Synthetic Leather Group Co. Ltd. (China) are some of the key players profiled in the study.



Market Drivers

Growing applications and requirements of artificial leather

High demand from the footwear industry

Blossoms glance of artificial leather



Market Trend

Changing Consumer Lifestyle

Rising Fashion trend and Stylish Looks



Restraints

Unfavorable reaction of PU and PVC

Stringent regulations set by the government



Opportunities

High rate of expansion of market and Focus on the development of bio-based leather



Market Leaders and their expansionary development strategies

In Oct 2016, Leading German Car industry manufacturer Continental buys auto supplier Konrad Hornschuch , a maker of films, foam laminates and artificial leather for cars and other application in order to expand into different industry sector.



In April 2016, Teijin Cordley , a man made leather business announced that it has developed "Maestley", a new substitution of natural leather. This will be used in automotive and clothing industries.



Key Target Audience

Artificial Leather manufacturers, Traders and distributors of Artificial , Leather, Production Process industries, Potential investors, Raw material suppliers, Nationalized laboratory, End users

Artificial Leather Market – Geographical Segment

- North America (Canada, United States & Mexico)

- Europe (Germany, the United Kingdom, Belgium, Netherlands, France, Russia & Italy, Others)

- Asia-Pacific (Japan, South Korea, China, India & Southeast Asia)

- South America (Argentina, Brazil, Peru, Colombia, Etc.)

- Middle East & Africa (United Arab Emirates, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Nigeria & South Africa)



