DUBLIN, DUBLIN -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/02/2021 -- Artificial Lift Market Dynamics (including market size, share, trends, growth, forecast, and industry analysis)



Key Drivers



The emerging demand for hydrocarbon driven by rising consumption of oil across various sectors, such as transportation, power generation, and others, and the rising spending in the oil & gas industry by the organizations and government worldwide are the key drivers contributing to the growth of the global artificial life market size . Furthermore, the introduction of advanced technologies in artificial lift, the continuous activities for shale development, and various research and development activities will further propel the growth of the market during the forecast period. The artificial lift launch offers remarkable benefits like the capability of life high temperature & viscous oils, better efficiency, improved production of well, and enhanced flexibility. As per artificial lift market report, the growing number of mature oilfields resulting in their redevelopment will boost the market's demand. The growing exploration activities in the offshore oil field and the rising production of heavy oil are further augmenting the growth of the artificial lift market share in terms of revenue. However, the strong penetration of renewable energy and the lack of skilled personnel will hamper the growth of the market.



Artificial Lift Market's leading Manufacturers:



- Weatherford International plc

- Schlumberger

- Baker Hughes Company

- Halliburton

- Borets International Ltd.

- National Oilwell Varco

- DistributionNow

- Apergy Corporation

- OilSERV

- JJ Tech

- Innovex Downhole Solutions



Request for a FREE Sample Report on Artificial Lift Market



Type Segment Drivers



Based on the type, the rod lift is predicted to rise at a higher CAGR during the forecast period due to the rising demand for rod lifts driven by the growing need for corrosion handling and prevention of gas at the time of operations of artificial lift. Various features of rod lifts like decreased installation cost, better efficiency, the capability to lift high-temperature oil, and increased life will further propel the market growth.



Regional Drivers



Based on the region, North America is expected to increase at a faster CAGR over the coming years due to the strong demand for artificial lifts and the high adoption of artificial lifts driven by the increasing demand from the onshore fields in the US. Additionally, rapid technological advancements to produce artificial lift, followed by the launch of new projects and increasing the Gulf of Mexico basin, and rising development of the unconventional resources, will further energize the market growth.



Artificial Lift Market Segmentation:



Segmentation by Type:



- Electrical Submersible Pump (ESP)

- Rod Lift

- Progressive Cavity Pump

- Gas Lift

- Others



Segmentation by Mechanism:



- Gas Assisted

- Pump Assisted

o Dynamic Displacement

o Positive Displacement



Segmentation by Well Type:

- Horizontal

- Vertical



Segmentation by Application:



- Offshore

- Onshore



Segmentation by Region:



- North America



o United States of America

o Canada



- Asia Pacific



o China

o Japan

o India

o Rest of APAC



- Europe



o United Kingdom

o Germany

o France

o Spain

o Rest of Europe



- RoW



o Brazil

o South Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Rest of the world (remaining countries of the LAMEA region)



Our Other Relevant Reports:



1. Industrial Pumps Market

2. Industrial Filtration Market



About GMI Research



GMI Research is one of the leading market research and consulting company that offers consulting services, syndicated research reports, and customized market research reports. We help our client to make informed business decisions and provide market intelligence studies related to the various industries such as automotive, energy, healthcare, chemicals, technology, and other sectors. Our research teams include seasoned analysts and researchers have hands-on experience in every regions, including Asia-pacific, Europe, North America, and the Rest of the World. Our market research report provides in-depth analysis, which contains refined forecasts, a bird's eye view of the competitive landscape, factors impacting the market growth, and several other market insights to aid companies in making strategic decisions. Featured in the 'Top 20 Most Promising Market Research Consultants' list of Silicon India Magazine in 2018, we at GMI Research are always looking forward to help our clients to stay ahead of the curve.