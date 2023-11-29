Artificial Organ & Bionics Market Next Big Thing : Gambro AB, Berlin Heart GmbH, Boston Scientific Corporation, Cochlear Limited

NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/29/2023 -- Latest released research study on Artificial Organ & Bionics Market delivers volume and values at regional and company levels considering slowdown due to COVID across the globe. From a global perspective, the report analyzes historical data and future prospects to represent the total Global Artificial Organ & Bionics Market size broken down by various segments (type and application) and by highest potential and emerging countries. Some of the players profiled are Abiomed (United States), Asahi Kasei Kuraray Medical (Japan), Thoratec (United States), WorldHeart Fedration (Geneva), Gambro AB (United States), Berlin Heart GmbH (Germany) , Boston Scientific Corporation (United States), Cochlear Limited (Australia), Edward Lifesciences (United States), Orthofix International N.V. (The Netherlands).



Definition:

Artificial Organs are made by a human. Artificial Organs are implemented in human bodies with living tissue, it can able to perform the original function of human body parts. Bionics refers to replacement or improvement of body parts by mechanical kinds. Artificial organs composed of the plastic that is planted with stem cells from the relocate receiver, hence the bodyâ€™s immune system does not discard the artificial organ. Adoption of Technological advancement and rising number of accidents will help to boost global artificial organ and Bionics market.



Global Artificial Organ & Bionics Market Segmentation's

On the Basis of Type: Artificial Heart, Liver, Kidney, Bionic Limbs, Heart Valves, Cardiac, Vision

Additional Segmentation: Fixation Method (Implantable, Externally Worn), Technology (Mechanical Bionics, Electronic Bionics), End User (Hospital, Clinic, Others)



On the Basis of Region: North America, United States, Canada, Mexico, Asia-Pacific, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Singapore, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Russia, Rest of Europe, Central & South America, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Middle East & Africa, Saudi Arabia, Turkey & Rest of Middle East & Africa



Market Drivers

- Upsurging Demand of Potential Organs

- Rising Number of Healthcare Expenditure

- Increasing Number of Accidents



Market Trend

- Adoption of Technological Advancement

- Government Initiation towards Research and Development Activities



Opportunities

- Increasing Awareness about Artificial Organ & Bionics will Create Opportunity



Challenges

- Government Policies Related to Organ Transplant



On 11th January 2018, Boston Scientific Corporation has announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved the Spectra WaveWriterâ"¢ Spinal Cord Stimulator (SCS) System.



On 1st August 2018, CARMAT the designer and developer of the world's most advanced total artificial heart project has announced successful transplant of a donor's heart in the first international patient implanted with the CARMAT heart in October 2017.



