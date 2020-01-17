Maharashtra, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/17/2020 -- Global Medical Bionic Implant/Artificial Organs Market research report is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of Market. This Report gives a comprehensive account of the Global Medical Bionic Implant/Artificial Organs market. Details such as the size, key players, segmentation, SWOT analysis, most influential trends, and business environment of the market are mentioned in this report. This research report categorizes the Medical Bionic Implant/Artificial Organs Market by companies, region, type and end-use industry. The report provides key statistics on the market status of Global and regional Medical Bionic Implant/Artificial Organs manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry.



Market Definition: Global Medical Bionic Implant/Artificial Organs Market- Artificial organ and implants are prosthetics or devices that are specially made to implant in human body to mimic the functioning of the original organ. The important part of such implant is for them to work exactly like a normal organ without any disruption. Bionics is a combination of electronics and biology. It is like substituting the original body organ with a robotic version.



According the National Kidney Foundation, in 2016, in the United States around 121,678 people were waiting for lifesaving organ transplants and in 2014, 17,107 kidney transplants took place in the U.S. The growth in the number of organ transplants is boosting the market growth.



Market Drivers:

- Increase in number of occupational disabilities that require medical bionics is expected to drive the market.

- Increased adoption of organ transplantation and technological advancement is also expected to drive the market growth.

Market Restraints:

- High production cost and complex production process of the products is expected to restrain the market growth

- Uncertain reimbursement scenarios in different regions and lack of skilled professionals, which is expected to restrain the market growth



Prominent Players Operating In The Market Include:- ALEVA NEUROTHERAPEUTICS SA, Biocontrol Medical, Zimmer Biomet., Boston Scientific Corporation, Cochlear Ltd., Cyberonics, Inc., Ekso Bionics , LivaNova PLC, Medtronic. ,NeuroPace, Inc., Orthofix Holdings, Inc.., Ossur Corporate, SECOND SIGHT.= = LifeNet Health.., Nano Retina, Edwards LifeSciences Corporation, Terumo Corporation, Touch Bionics Inc. and Touch Bionics Limited, Tibion Corporation among others.



This Medical Bionic Implant/Artificial Organs Market report provides details of new recent developments, trade regulations, import export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, impact of domestic and localized market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographic expansions, technological innovations in the market.



Browse 60 Market Data Tables and 220 Figures spread through 320 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Medical Bionic Implant/Artificial Organs Market ".



Global Medical Bionic Implant/Artificial Organs Market Segmented By By Product (Vision Bionics, Ear Bionics, Orthopedic Bionics, Heart Bionics, Neural /Brain Bionics), Bionic Implants)



Global Medical Bionic Implant/Artificial Organs Market Segmented by Method of Fixation (Implantable, Externally Worn), Technology (Electronic, Mechanical)



Key Developments in the Market:



- In July 2016, PIXIUM VISION. Received CE mark approval for IRISII bionic vision system. This will help to provide treatment to compensate for blindness. It is intended for patients who have lost their sight as a result of retinitis pigmentosa by using 150 electrode epi-retinal implant

- In March 2016, Cochlear Ltd., launched Cochlear Baha 5 Power and Baha 5 SuperPower that are the first and only bone conduction sound processors which are worn behind the ear. It is useful for people with high degree of hearing loss.



Global Medical Bionic Implant/Artificial Organs Market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of Medical Bionic Implant/Artificial Organs Market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.



