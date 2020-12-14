New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/14/2020 -- The latest study by Reports and Data, called "Global Artificial Pancreas Device System (APDS) Market Forecast to 2027," lists some of the primary growth potentials of the global Artificial Pancreas Device System (APDS) industry. The primary target of this report is to help industry stakeholders capitalize on its highly informative content to make improved business decisions. The insightful data provided by the report are gathered from several primary and secondary resources. Moreover, the report is intended to help readers gain actionable insights into the global Artificial Pancreas Device System (APDS) market and the prevailing growth opportunities and trends in particular.



The latest market intelligence report entails a holistic overview of the Artificial Pancreas Device System (APDS) market, providing the reader with essential conclusive data & information concerning market growth, evaluated on both regional and global levels. The competitive analysis of the report focuses on the leading market players and their lucrative business expansion initiatives. Hence, the sample copy of the 'Global Artificial Pancreas Device System (APDS) Market' research report includes a brief analysis of this ever-evolving business sector, encompassing the regional overview, competitive landscape, technological innovations, and future market developments.



CTT System is anticipated to witness the fastest growth with a CAGR of around 37%, during the forecast period. It is a fully automated system making patient intervention unnecessary. Such factors are expected to drive the growth of the market.



COVID-19 Impact Assessment:



The latest report sums up the major changes in the global business sector that took place as a repercussion of the COVID-19 outbreak. Having impacted the global Artificial Pancreas Device System (APDS) market in an unfavorable manner, the pandemic has significantly disrupted the market dynamics and trends. The public health emergency adversely affected the global supply chains and resulted in acute volatility in product prices and demand. However, industry experts believe that the global Artificial Pancreas Device System (APDS) market will regain traction in the post-COVID scenario. The report also offers a broad assessment of the pandemic's preliminary and future impacts on this lucrative market.



Competitive Outlook:



Medtronic Plc, Johnson & Johnson, Bigfoot Biomedical, Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc., TypeZero Technologies, LLC, Pancreum, Inc., and Beta Bionics.



Device Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2027)



Threshold suspended device system

CTR System

CTT System



Regional Landscape:



An essential component of the report is the detailed study of the geographical outlook of the global Artificial Pancreas Device System (APDS) market. The global Artificial Pancreas Device System (APDS) market is categorized into several key geographical regions, including North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. In this section of the report, the authors have meticulously analyzed the regional market share, market size, revenue contribution, sales network, distribution channels, and numerous other aspects.



The following timeline is considered for the global market estimation:



Historical Years: 2017-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Years: 2020-2027



