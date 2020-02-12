Global Artificial Pancreas Market Growth (Status and Outlook) 2020 -2025

Pune, Maharashtra -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/12/2020 -- Introduction

Artificial Pancreas can be defined as a technological process mimicking the function of a healthy pancreas. In the case of type 1 diabetes, the pancreas is unable to produce little or none of the insulin that is needed to regulate blood sugar levels. Artificial Pancreas is designed in the same way as a human pancreas. Artificial Pancreas comprises three parts; a sensor embedded to monitor the glucose level, a pump to deliver insulin, and smart gadget that can control the pump function to deliver insulin as per requirement.



Artificial Pancreas that finds significant market traction is a closed-loop artificial pancreas. Artificial Pancreas enhances the quality of life of people with type-1 diabetes by managing the condition through it. It has the ability to check the blood glucose level automatically. Diabetes is a growing concern all over the world and with a proper diet and healthy lifestyle it can be controlled to some extent. The rising prevalence of type-1 diabetes among the mass population will increase the demand for Artificial Pancreas. The increase in the geriatric population will also increase the demand for Artificial Pancreas.



Artificial Pancreas is the man-made bio-artificial organ that may be implanted within the body to support or to replace the human organ. Many different technologies are adopted for Artificial Pancreas and it performs the functions just like a normal pancreas. The integration of various technologies will create an advanced organ that can fulfil the requirements of the normal organ. The growing awareness of the disease will increase the demand for Artificial Pancreas. By providing technically advanced Artificial Pancreas the market will grow exponentially.



By type, the global market report for Artificial Pancreas market includes Threshold Suspend Device System (TSDS), Non-Threshold Suspend Device System (NTSDS), Control to Target System (CTTS), and Control to Range System (CTRS). Threshold Suspend Device System (TSDS) has the potential to suspend the insulin delivery on a temporary basis when the glucose level falls to a low glucose threshold and helps in the reversal of the drop in blood glucose level. Non-Threshold Suspend Device System (NTSDS) is an integrated device that continuously monitors the glucose level and has an insulin pump with partial or no automation. By application, the global Artificial Pancreas market in the section – Hospitals, Medical Centres, and others.



Europe and North America's Artificial Pancreas market achieve growth with the development of technologically advanced Artificial Pancreas for type-1 diabetic patients. The increase in diabetes will grow the demand for Artificial Pancreas. South America's Artificial Pancreas market achieves growth due to the growing demand among type-1 diabetic patients. Artificial Pancreas enhances the life of the patient and functions just like a healthy pancreas. Asia-Pacific (APAC) Artificial Pancreas market to achieve growth due to the increasing adoption of Artificial Pancreas. The growing awareness of diabetes will drive the market of Artificial Pancreas further.



November 07, 2019. A new app has been developed that helps to improve the user experience of a closed-loop artificial pancreas for a wider range of diabetic people. The project of developing the app was funded by charity JDRF, improved the accessibility for diabetic people including younger or older people who may get benefited from it.