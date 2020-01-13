Artificial Sausage Casing Market Will Reach US$3.8 Bn in 202

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/13/2020 -- Los Angeles, January 13, 2020 - QY Research recently published a research report titled, "Global Artificial Sausage Casing Market Report, History and Forecast 2014-2025, Breakdown Data by Manufacturers, Key Regions, Types and Application". In 2019, the global artificial sausage casing market size was worth US$ 2.6 bn and it will reach 3.8 bn US$ by 2025, growing at CAGR of 5.4% between 2019 and 2025.



Low Production Cost than Natural Casing to Drive Global Market



Rapid industrialization has led to the change in eating habits and food preferences of consumers. This has contributed to the rise of processed food industry. It offers food with minimal cooking time at a very affordable cost. This factor has increased the consumption of processed meats and subsequently sausages that come with casings.



The rising meat consumption has increased interest of manufacturers in artificial sausages that can be made low cost. Collagen and cellulose casing are edible and preferred as they give a deep flavour and richness. However, manufacturers are increasingly moving towards non-edible plastic casing which is only prevent smoke and water from reaching the meat. This shift is due to the lower availability of raw materials required for edible casing.



Plastic Casing Segment to Lead Market Growth in Forecast Years



Lower availably of raw materials and lower production cost are two major factors boosting the growth of the plastic casing segment in the market. Additionally, low production cost and lower operational challenges than natural casing are expected to boost the market.



U.S.A. to be Largest Shareholder in Global Market



The U.S.A is the largest shareholder in the market mainly due to its huge food and beverage industry. Furthermore, large number of people with meat-based diet are increasing the demand for sausages and processed meats, thereby directly impacting the artificial sausage casing market. Also, presence of major sausage manufacturers and fast-food restaurant chains are also increasing its demand in the region.



Manufacturers to Focus in New Acquisitions to Combat Competition



Viscofan SA recently announced its acquisition to chasing collagen division from Nitta Gelatin. The company is expected to benefit from the extrusion manufacturing units in New Jersey, USA. Also, the company will be converting Nitta Gelatin's unit in Ontario, Canada for presenting product portfolio which includes collagen casing and gel and other biomedical products based on collagen. This is expected to help the company increase their production capacity in North America by adding manufacturing units in Canada and the U.S.



The artificial sausage casing key manufacturers in this market includes Devro, Columbit Group (Colpak), Jiangxi Hongfu, Innovia Films Limited, Shenguan Holdings (Group) Limited, ViskoTeepak, Nitta Casings Inc., FIBRAN, S.A, DAT-Schaub Group, Selo, Kalle GmbH, FABIOS S.A, Viskase Companies, Inc., Nippi, Inc., and others,



