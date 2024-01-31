The report "Artificial Turf Market by Material Type (Nylon, Polypropylene, Polyethylene), Filament Type (Monofilament, Multi-Filament), End-Use Industry (Building & Construction, Automotive, Artificial Grass), and Region - Global Forecast to 2028", is estimated at USD 76.6 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 114.3 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2023 to 2028. The growing demand for artificial turf in a variety of end-use industries, such as building & construction, automotive, artificial grass, is the main driver of this market expansion.



Drivers: Water conservation



The water conservation of artificial turf market is a major driver of itsfor the popularity of artificial turf market. Artificial turf requires little water, fertilizer, or mowing, making it a more sustainable option than natural grass. In areas with water scarcity, artificial turf can be a valuable tool for conserving water and artificial turf emerges as an effective and sustainable solution to reduce water consumption significantly. This property makes artificial turf a reliable and durable material that can be used in a wide range of applications such as residential, Nnon-residential, automotive & transportation, artificial Ggrass., etc.



Opportunities: Expanding applications



The expanding applications of artificial turf present a burgeoning opportunity in a dynamic market. Beyond traditional uses, artificial turf is finding its place in urban landscapes, adorning rooftops, balconies, and even indoor spaces, fostering a connection to nature in the heart of cities. It i's becoming a favored choice for event venues, offering durability and customizability for various occasions. Sustainable landscaping practices are on the rise, where artificial turf combines with eco-friendly systems to reduce water consumption and manage stormwater sustainably. Moreover, iInnovations in sports surfaces make it suitable for an array range of sports beyond soccer and football, while institutional and commercial spaces are turning to synthetic grass for safety and aesthetics. Additionally, tThe pet industry is also embracing artificial turf for dog parks and pet-friendly facilities, further expanding its reach. In this landscape of diversification, artificial turf proves its adaptability, catering to a wide range of emerging market demands and trends while enhancing aesthetics, sustainability, and functionality across numerous applications.



Asia Pacific account for the largest market share in the global artificial turf market

The Asia Pacific region is projected to be the fastest-growing market for artificial turf, at a CAGR of 7.1% from 2023 to 2028; it accounted for a share of 30.4% in 2022. The application of artificial turf is expected to grow at a faster pace due to the demand from the building & construction, artificial grass industry. China, India, Japan, and South Korea are the major countries covered for the study in this report. The demand for artificial turf in Asia Pacific is largely fulfilled by the import of it from North America and Europe region. Increase in income levels and purchasing power, rise in the middle-class population, and demand for artificial turf from the building & construction industry provide promising prospects for the growth of the artificial turf industry. China holds a significant market in the Asia Pacific region for the artificial turf market.



Prominent companies in the artificial turf market include DuPont (US), FieldTurf (Canada),Shaw Industries Group, Inc. (US), ACT Global (US), TigerTurf (US), Mohawk Industries, Inc. (US), Tarkett (France), Lowe's Companies, Inc. (US), Interface, Inc. (US), Dixie Group, Inc. (US), Oriental Weavers (Egypt), Tai Ping Carpets International Limited (Hong Kong), Victoria PLC (UK), The Home Depot, Inc, (US).



DuPont. (US)



In September 2017, DuPont completed a merger agreement with Dow Chemicals to form a new company, DowDuPont. The companies announced the merger in 2015, which was completed in 2017. Post-merger, the companies haves been operated as three independent divisions—Agriculture, Materials Science, and Specialty Products.



In 2019, the dissolution of DowDuPont was completed into Dow, DuPont, and Corteva. DuPont offers a wide range of artificial grasses in collaboration with ForeverLawn, Inc. DuPont is a science and technology-based company that offers innovative products, materials, and services to meet the demands of a broad customer base. The company operates through overall thirteen business segments—Agriculture, Automotive, Building & Construction, Electronics, Energy, Food & Beverage, Government & Public Sector, Healthcare & Medical, Marine, Mining, Packaging & Printing, Plastics, and Safety & Protection. The company offers artificial grass under its home, garden & car care category products, under the brand DuPont ForeverLawn Synthetic Grass, which finds application in landscape settings.



The company's network spans more than 90 countries in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and the Americas. Its subsidiaries include DuPont China Holding Co., Ltd (China), DuPont do Brasil (Brazil), DuPont (UK) Ltd (UK), and Pont (Australia) Pty Ltd (Australia).



Shaw Industries Group Inc. (US)



Shaw Industries Group, Inc. is the largest carpet manufacturer globally. The company's product portfolio includes carpet, hardwood, laminate, tile, and stone flooring products and synthetic grass for the residential and commercial markets worldwide. Shaw Sports Turf is a part of Shaw Industries. Shaw is a Berkshire-Hathaway company, and Shaw Sports Turf is the largest American-owned and American-made synthetic turf company in the world. The company provides artificial grass under through the Specialty Markets segment. The company operates in the synthetic turf business through Sports Turf, Southwest Greens International LLC, and Watershed Geosynthetics LLC, which provide synthetic sports turf and landscape turf products.



The company operates as a subsidiary of the Berkshire Hathway Company. The companyIt operates through 50 manufacturing facilities and 45 distribution facilities at a global level. The company sells its products through its sales offices present throughout the US, as well as Australia, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, France, India, Mexico, Singapore, the UAE, and the UK.



