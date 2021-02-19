New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/19/2021 -- The Global Artificial Turf Market is projected to reach USD 4.20 billion by 2027. Owing to less water use and chemicals, low maintenance, no irrigation, and weather resistance, the market is being powered by an increased incidence in demand for artificial turf at sports facilities. The environmental friendly qualities of the artificial turf, along with the increasing disposable income, are expected to increase demand for artificial turf in different developing countries. The application of artificial Turf in the sense of leisure and landscaping is expected to provide key incentives for industry players to gain a foothold in the industry.



With globalization rising, construction sector growth is becoming a critical factor which favors the market. Artificial Turfs are extremely in demand for homes, sports fields, stadiums, and commercial gardens in construction projects.



Get FREE Sample Copy with TOC of the Report to understand the structure of the complete report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/3650



Marketing strategies embraced by industry players include the manufacture of high-quality artificial Turf, which is approved by FIFA, ITF, FIH, etc. The global artificial Turf market will be powered by companies embracing strategies such as better growth plans, alliances, new products, partnerships, diverse branding, investments, mergers & acquisitions, and R&D.



Key players contributing to the global chip scale package LED market share are

Tarkett, Koninklijke Ten Cate NV, Shaw Sports, CoCreation Grass Corporation, Domo Sports Grass, Polytan, Act Global, SIS Pitches, Limonta Sport S.p.A., Edel Grass B.V., among others.



Further key findings from the report suggest:

The introduction of hybrid artificial Turf technology is expected to offer new growth opportunities to market players in the near future.



The rise of the global market for artificial Turf is propelled by main factors such as longevity, cost-effectiveness, and low maintenance have led to the product's growing penetration in residential applications. To maximize the growth of this sector, added environmental benefits like less usage of water and pesticides are assisting. Companies are designing advanced technologies for developing artificial turf.



In recent years, all of the major market players have invested heavily in R&D initiatives, contributing to the invention of several innovative products. Major players aim to enhance their product portfolio by strategic mergers and acquisitions of small and medium-scale companies. In the coming years, therefore, an intense rivalry among players is expected.



In April 2017, Ten Cate Grass acquired Synthetic Grass Warehouse. This acquisition helps Ten Cate Grass to become a major player in the rapidly growing landscaping segment as an artificial turf supplier.



In August 2019, AstroTurf acquired Nagle Athletic Surfaces Inc. The acquisition helped the company grow its market share as Nagle Athletic Surfaces, Inc. has an extensive product range.



For this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global Artificial Turf industry report based on Installation type, Base Material, application, Infill Material, Pile Height, and by region for this study:



Installation Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2027)

Flooring

Wall Cladding



Base Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Polyethylene

Nylon

Polypropylene



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Sports

Leisure

Landscaping

Residential

Commercial



Get Attractive Discount @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/discount-enquiry-form/3650



Infill Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Petroleum-based

Plant-based

Sand-based



Pile Height Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

>10mm & <25mm

<10mm

>25mm



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

North America

U.S

Canada

Europe

Germany

UK

France

BENELUX

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Rest of APAC

MEA

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM



View Exhaustive Market Research Report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/artificial-turf-market



Objectives of the Artificial Turf Market Report:

Thorough research on growth patterns, sizes, leading players, and key segments of the global Artificial Turf market

Key business priorities to provide insights to companies to formulate new business strategies

The key highlights and recommendations provide comprehensive information about progressive industry trends to help companies plan their long term goals

Detailed information on market trends, driving factors, restraining factors, product segmentation, and industry chain analysis, aiding the decision-making process



Thank you for reading our report. For more details on customization, please connect with us. Our team will ensure the report is tailored as per your requirements.



Table of contents:

Chapter 1. Market Synopsis

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope & Premise

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027



Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics



Chapter 4. Artificial Turf Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Demand for artificial turf at sports facilities

4.2.2.2. Growth in construction sector

4.2.2.3. Increased demand for sports

4.2.2.4. Increasing need of aesthetic appeal with low maintenance

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. High initial cost

4.2.3.2. High Surface temperature

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. ETOP Analysis

4.6. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.7. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.8. Price trend Analysis

4.9. Customer Mapping



Chapter 5. Artificial Turf by Installation Type Insights & Trends



Continued…..



Have a Look at Related Reports:



Metal and Ceramic Injection Molding Market Analysis



Nano-enabled Packaging Market Prediction



Thermal Insulation Coating Market Report



Artificial Turf Market Outlook



Aerosol Actuators Market Key Vendors