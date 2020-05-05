Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/05/2020 -- Advance Market Analytics released the research report of Global Artificial Turf Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Artificial Turf Market research report shows the latest market insights with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Artificial Turf. This Report covers the emerging player's data, including: competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are DowDuPont (United States), Tarkett (France), Controlled Products (United States), Shaw Industries Group (United States), Victoria PLC (United Kingdom), Act Global (United States), SportGroup (Germany), TigerTurf (New Zealand), SIS Pitches (United Kingdom) and Matrix Turf (United States).



According to AMA, the Global Artificial Turf market is expected to see growth rate of 10.2%.



The research report on the Artificial Turf Market is a deep analysis of the market. This is a latest report, covering the current COVID-19 impact on the market. The pandemic of Coronavirus (COVID-19) has affected every aspect of life globally. This has brought along several changes in market conditions. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Experts have studied the historical data and compared it with the changing market situations. The report covers all the necessary information required by new entrants as well as the existing players to gain deeper insight.



Rising Demand of sports venue will help to boost global artificial turf market. Artificial turf refers to man-made surfaces that are designed to look like natural turf surfaces. There are now some enhanced fiber designs, advanced materials, and manufacturing techniques used to creates artificial turfs. Reinforced natural grass or hybrid grass is a new generation product produced by merging natural turf with synthetic reinforcing fibers. The most prominent use of artificial turf is for stadium pitches as well as training pitches due to its high durability, low maintenance, and virtual appeal due to its high durability, low maintenance, superior quality, all-weather utility, virtual appeal, and eco-friendly attribute. Hence, the probable benefits accessible by artificial turfs rises its scope of applications in the global market. This is estimated to offer profitable opportunities to companies in the market in the forecasted period.



Market Drivers

- Upsurge in the Number of Stadiums Using Artificial Turf

- Cost Advantages of Artificial Grass



Market Trend

- Increasing Demand from Sports Sites

- High Demand Due to Eco-Friendly Attributes Of Artificial Turf



Restraints

- Health and Environmental Impact of Artificial Turf



Opportunities

- Opportunities in Developing Nations and Nations with Harsh Climate

- R&D Activities and Advancements in Technology



Challenges

- High Field Temperatures Associated With Artificial Turf



The Global Artificial Turf Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Tuft Grass > 10 and < 25 mm Type, Tuft Grass < 10 mm Type, Tuft Grass > 25 mm Type), Application (Contact Sport (Football, Rugby, Hockey, Others), Non-Contact Sports (Tennis, Golf, Others), Leisure & Landscaping, Others), Installation (Flooring, Wall cladding), Material (Polyethylene, Polypropylene, Polyamides), Infill Material (Petroleum-Based Infills (Styrene-Butadiene Rubber, Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomers, Thermoplastic Elastomers, Others), Sand Infill, Plant-Based Infills)



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Artificial Turf Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Artificial Turf market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Artificial Turf Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Artificial Turf

Chapter 4: Presenting the Artificial Turf Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2013-2018

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Artificial Turf market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source



