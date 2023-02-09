Artificial Womb Market Potential and Niche Segments, Geographical Regions and Trends to 2023-2030

Hyderabad, Telengana -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/09/2023 -- Overview:



Outside of the body, an artificial womb can be utilised to bring a foetus to term. As a result, foetal heart and umbilical cord are required to sustain circulation. When these parameters are met, the infant can be switched from a natural to an artificial uterus, imitating birth before delivery. EctoLife, the world's first artificial womb facility, is a concept that is currently powered entirely by renewable energy. Because of five decades of extensive and pioneering scientific research, it will be able to produce around 30,000 infants every year. It is the creation of Hashem Al-Ghaili, a Berlin-based scientific biotechnologist and communicator. It would also allow them to genetically modify the embryo before to implanting it in an artificial womb.



Market Size and Future Apprehension:



According to the most recent DataM Intelligence analysis, the worldwide "Artificial Womb Market" is expected to grow at a high CAGR over the forecast period 2023-2030.



Market Dynamics:



Drivers:



The artificial womb market refers to the development and commercialization of technology that can support fetal growth outside the human body. This technology has the potential to revolutionize the field of neonatology, as it offers a more natural and less invasive environment for premature infants.

The artificial womb market is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. The increasing demand for advanced neonatal care technologies and the benefits offered by artificial wombs are driving the growth of the market.



Segmentation Analysis:



The market is segmented based on product type, application, and geography. Based on product type, the market can be segmented into incubators, artificial wombs, and biobags. The artificial womb segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, as this technology offers a more natural environment for fetal growth.



By End User



Research Centers

Specialty Hospitals

Others



Application Insights:



Based on application, the market can be segmented into preterm birth, congenital anomalies, and others. The preterm birth segment is the largest and is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This can be attributed to the increasing incidence of preterm births and the need for better neonatal care.



Regional Analysis:



Geographically, the market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. North America is the largest market for artificial wombs, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific. The growth in the North American market can be attributed to the presence of a large number of neonatal care facilities and the increasing demand for advanced neonatal care technologies.



Competitive Analysis:



Some of the key players operating in the artificial womb market include

- Tokai University,

- University of Michigan,

- Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center,

- Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, and Evofem Biosciences



These players are focusing on strategic partnerships and collaborations to expand their market presence and improve their product offerings.



